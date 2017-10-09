Miami Dolphins' Coach Caught Snorting A White Substance On Camera

“We were just made aware of the video and will have no comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.

This is the video supposedly of Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting coke before a meeting pic.twitter.com/L7ZsdZMH7U — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) October 9, 2017

Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster appeared in a video snorting an unknown powdery substance before a work meeting.

In the video, before inhaling the substance, the coach seemed to be speaking to a woman and told her how much he missed her. He further said, “I'm about to go into a meeting but I'm going to do this before I go,' before using a $20 bill to snort the substance.”

“It'll be a while before we can do this again. Because I know you have to keep that baby. But I think about you when I do it. I think about how much I miss you. How we got high together, how much fun it was,” he added.

After the video emerged online, the team said they are looking into the incident and an investigation is underway.

“We were just made aware of the video and will have no comment at this time," said the Dolphins in a statement.

It still remains unclear how old the video is. However, the video was uploaded on Facebook by Kijuana Nige, who reportedly dated Foerster’s in the past. She shared the video with a caption that read, “I really don't do this often but... since its NFL Sunday let's talk about these coaches folks.”

After posting the video, she further wrote, “No those are his habits and he recorded himself and sent it to me professing his love. So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an anthem.”

Foerster’s career started in 1992 with Minnesota Vikings. Since then, he has served as an assistant coach for eight different teams. This year, he was promoted to run game time coordinator and offensive line coach. This is his second season of his second run with the dolphins.

The fact that a professional coach snorted a substance before a meeting is downright unethical. The management has made some strict rules for players in the league but looks like there is no check and balance for people around them who hold important positions.

Players who turn to drugs are under a lot pressure of performing well in the game as they face a lot of competition. A lot of money, their reputation and their career are at stake which is why they turn to such habits.

To make sure that no players’ takes advantage of these illegal acts, the management has certain tests that are conducted randomly.

However, no such tests are carried out for coaches.

A coach is set to bind the team together and make an important strategy that is likely to be in the best interest of the team but habits like these definitely put the team in jeopardy.

Hopefully, the management takes action against the Foerster and reprimand him accordingly.

Read More Former Football Star’s Tragic Mugshot Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Thumbnail : Reuters