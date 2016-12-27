Michael Moore Lays Out 5-Step Plan To Brave A Trump Presidency

“If your head is still spinning from that mindf**k… There’s no crying in TrumpLand — Let’s get to work!’ All hands on deck,” Moore wrote on his Facebook page.

Donald Trump’s election as the 45th president of the United States prompted many protests across the country. And while voicing criticism against a demagogue is important, equally essential is to prepare for possible chaos under his presidency.

How?

Don’t worry. Michael Moore has got you covered.

The documentary filmmaker, who rightly predicted the real-estate mogul’s presidential victory in July, no longer wants people to complain. He wants people to act – to do something to deal with a catastrophe that, sadly, can’t be undone.

But accepting and moving on isn’t where you should stop if dread a Trump presidency. Real action must be taken.

“If your head is still spinning from that mindf**k, or you can’t quite believe a malignant narcissist will now sit in the Oval Office, or if you are simply still working your way through the 17 stages of grief, then I am here to say to you, ‘There’s no crying in TrumpLand — Let’s get to work!’ All hands on deck,” Moore wrote on his Facebook page.

Before, however, going on to suggest “5 things you can do right now about Donald Trump,” Moore requests people to admit and get over the fact that Trump, in spite of being an ignorant, boorish, racist, xenophobic and sexist presidential candidate – is actually going to be the next leader of the free world.

Why? Because Moore says it’s about to get a lot worse after Jan. 20.

The first step, the filmmaker says, is to “make your presence known” – and that’s going to be easy right now since senators and congress members must be in nearby towns or maybe in your own town. All you have to show up at a local office (which can be found here: http://www.house.gov/representatives/find/ and type in your zip code).

“You then must politely tell them you and everyone you know will work to unseat them in 2018 if they don't act independently from Trump. The calmer and cooler you say this, the more they will believe it,” Moore writes.

The next step, he continues, is to “write to the DNC,” (at http://my.democrats.org/page/s/contact-the-democrats) calling on them to elect Congressman Keith Ellison as the new chairperson of the Democratic Party.

“He was one of the few members of Congress brave enough to back Bernie. He will fight to turn this around and, as a son of the Midwest, bring that part of the country back from the dark side,” the Fahrenheit 9/11 director notes.

The third step is to set up a “rapid response team.”

“Your Rapid Response Team will agree with each other to email elected reps, make calls, post on social media, go to protests and/or organize others at work, school or in the neighborhood. Through my own social media sites, as stuff happens,” Moore instructs.

The fourth most important step is to make sure to be present at inauguration protests, which are expected to be widespread. In fact, the New York Times reported, citing senior officials, security preparations ahead of Trump’s inauguration are “proving to be the most challenging in recent history.”

“We need millions in the streets in DC -- and that's what it looks like it's shaping up to be,” says Moore. “The big march will be the day after the Inauguration - the Million Women March on January 21st.”

Last, but certainly not the least, Moore urges his followers to “run for office.”

“I'm not saying you have to be the next Senator from Michigan, but why not run for State Rep. or school board or city council?” he states. “At the very least, run for precinct delegate in the local Democratic Party. It's time to stop carping about politicians and become one.”