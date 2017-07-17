Trump Aide, Who Also Helped Putin Win, Defends Russian Meddling

“I’m not sure we’re on par, but we both get involved in foreign elections in our own way to try to tilt them in our favor.”

After months of denying any sort of Russian hacking of U.S. elections, members of the Trump administration have resorted to a new tactic: claiming such meddling is legally OK.

The latest case in point is Michael R. Caputo, a former campaign adviser for Donald Trump.

Caputo, who worked with the Russian conglomerate Gazprom Media to improve Putin’s image in the United States in 2000, defended possible Russian meddling in U.S. elections by saying the U.S. does the same thing in other countries.

“I don’t know if we hack or phish emails,” Caputo said during an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. “I’m not sure we’re on par, but we both get involved in foreign elections in our own way to try to tilt them in our favor.”

Oh, and Caputo doesn't think Russia under Putin's rule is a “hostile foreign power.” (Apparently, the regime's many human rights abuses don't matter.)

“Unless I woke up and I didn’t hear the news, we’re not at war with Russia,” he said, after saying Trump's softer approach to Russia shouldn't be a big deal.

Caputo, unsurprisingly, is one of the many Trump aides who are part of federal investigations into alleged links with Russia. Like other members, he too has denied having ties to the Kremlin while working for the Trump campaign.

However, just like Trump and his associates, he can't stop defending alleged Russian misconduct.