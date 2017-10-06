Judge Awards Alleged Rapist With Parental Rights

The victim's attorney has filed objection to the judge’s order, seeking protection for the alleged victim and her son under the federal Rape Survivor Child Custody Act.

Thanks to a judge, a convicted rapist will now be granted parental rights.

Yes, it’s 2017 and a rape survivor will now be forced to share the custody of her eight-year-old son, who was conceived when he allegedly raped the boy's mother in 2008 when she was just 12, with the alleged rapist.

Sanilac County Circuit Judge Gregory S. Ross awarded Christopher Mirasolo, from Brown City, Michigan, joint legal custody and parenting time after paternity tests confirmed he is the father.

“This is insane,” said Rebecca Kiessling, the victim’s attorney, told The Detroit News. “Nothing has been right about this since it was originally investigated. He was never properly charged and should still be sitting behind bars somewhere, but the system is victimizing my client, who was a child herself when this all happened.”

Mirasolo, now 27, was 18 when he allegedly raped his victim, who is now 21.

“She, her 13-year-old sister and a friend all slipped out of their house one night to meet a boy and the boy’s older friend, Mirasolo, showed up and asked if they wanted to go for a ride,” said Kiessling. “They thought they were going to McDonald’s or somewhere.

Following the alleged assault, Mirasolo was sentenced to one year in the county jail. However, he only served six and a half months before he was released early on account of his sick mother.

Mirasolo again sexually assaulted a victim between the ages of 13 and 15 years old in March 2010. For the second offense, he served only four years.