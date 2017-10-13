We Might Never Know The Official Death Toll Of Hurricane Maria

The certified death toll of the hurricane remains undercounted and now stands at 51. However, it is believed to be much, much higher.

Puerto Rico is still battling with the ramifications of Hurricane Maria that devastated the tiny US territory.

Several weeks after being hit by the hurricane, 20 percent of people on the storm-ravaged Caribbean island are still struggling to find clean drinking water and 70 percent of the island is still without power.

It has now emerged that the Puerto Rican government authorized cremation of more than 900 bodies and medical examiners have not performed physical examinations of the bodies. This means they will not be included in the official death toll and the world might never know how many people the hurricane killed.

According to Puerto Rico’s Department of Public Safety, Secretary Héctor Pesquera said the Institute of Forensic Sciences has authorized 911 cremations after reviewing medical records.

“The Institute of Forensic Science must, by law, authorize all of the cremations that are solicited by relatives of the deceased. In this process various documents are analyzed, among them, the death certificate, proof of death, the medical summary or the document that certifies and shows the circumstances of the death,” said Pesquera.

The dispute over the official death toll occurred because of confusion over the process of counting hurricane-related deaths in the territory. For a person to be included in the count, the body must be sent to San Juan for forensic examination.

Funeral home directors said they have received significantly more corpses as a result of the storm than the number the government has so far counted in a “certified” tally for those areas. They added that they were unclear on how to classify hurricane-related deaths.

Some directors believe that people who died of lack of oxygen must be included in the official tally but several others disagree and think they must be accounted as “natural death.”

Several people died while waiting for medical assistance and their families believe they should be counted in the official death toll but authorities said those deaths will come under the natural death category and would not be included in the certified tally.

The death toll took on increased symbolism when President Donald Trump told Puerto Rican officials that their death toll, at 16, was much less than when Hurricane Katrina struck — and they should be proud of it. However, hours later Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced the number of certified deaths had increased to 34.

Just last week, the president was asked by reporters what he would grade himself, on a scale of one to 10, regarding his administration's response to Hurricane Maria. Trump didn't hesitate in his response.

“I would say it’s a 10,” he said.

However, the public health crises on the island were brought in light when former Puerto Rican Gov. Alejandro García Padilla tweeted a photo showing doctors performing a surgery in a room that's lit by a flashlight.

That poses a big question mark to Trump’s self-graded response to the disaster.

