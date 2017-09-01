Unable To Defend Trumpcare, Pence Makes Up False Jefferson Quote

The vice president falsely quoted Thomas Jefferson as he tried to dodge a question on the latest Trumpcare bill.

Vice President Mike Pence made an appearance at “Fox & Friends” where he dodged a question regarding the latest Trumpcare bill, Graham-Cassidy bill, which is the Republicans “last best chance” to repeal Obamacare – and made up a fake Thomas Jefferson quote.

During the interview, host Ainsley Earhardt asked Pence to respond to concerns people have regarding the latest healthcare bill.

“Folks like Jimmy Kimmel, they’re worried about the preexisting condition thing, cause this will be up to the governors to decide how the money is dispersed, who gets coverage. Can you guarantee that these governors will make sure that preexisting conditions are covered?” she asked.

Pence responded with a fake Jefferson quote.

“Thomas Jefferson said, ‘Government that governs least, governs best,’”

He further added, “I mean the question that people ought to ask is, who do you think will be more responsible to the health care needs in your community? Your governor, your state legislature, or a congressman and a president in a far-off nation’s capital. I mean, this is the concept of federalism upon which our constitution was framed.”

The exchange can be viewed at 4:58 minute mark in the video below.

Spoke w/ @FOXandFriends about #GrahamCassidy, which will allow states to innovate & create better quality healthcare https://t.co/OtGKSjIUIf — Vice President Pence (@VP) September 21, 2017

Although he did give a long answer but failed to address the initial question regarding pre-existing conditions. He didn’t stop there, as he went ahead and praised the bill which, if passed, will cause an estimated 32 million people to lose coverage by 2027.

“This legislation — Graham-Cassidy — as its authors have said, contains all the same protections for preexisting conditions as the president indicated. At the end of the day, we have to recognize that Obamacare has failed, [as] much as its defenders want to deny the facts,” said Pence.

But the fact of the matter is the vice-president’s interview was nothing but full of lies. The quote he used to dodge the question was never said by Jefferson.

According to the Jefferson Foundation this is the actual quote: “That government is best which governs least.”

Secondly, his claims about Graham-Cassidy are also false as the proposal is vague and doesn’t define coverage. If passed, the proposal would let states opt out of the requirement that insurers charge sick and healthy people the same rates, causing a furor among advocacy groups that say it could make health insurance unaffordable for those with pre-existing conditions.

Mike Pence makes up fake Thomas Jefferson quote to shill for disastrous GOP health repeal https://t.co/v95i8xWqMS via @shareblue — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 21, 2017

“Everything Mike Pence said this morning...was a lie down to his spurious quotation of a founding father.” https://t.co/ysTwGWcx12 — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) September 21, 2017

Unable to defend Trumpcare's rollback of coverage for preexisting conditions, Mike Pence makes stuff up https://t.co/aKp2RsWENh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2017

Had Mike Pence paid more attention in history class he'd know that Jefferson never said, "Government that governs least governs best." — Jeff Lantos (@jefftoes) September 22, 2017

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Kevin Lamarque