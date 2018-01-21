Mike Pence Brazenly Lies To US Troops About Who Is Blocking Their Pay

"A minority in the Senate has decided to play politics with military pay," Pence said while failing to mention how Mitch McConnell just blocked a bill that guaranteed military pay.

Despite bipartisan support for a budget resolution, a minority in the Senate has decided to play politics with military pay. America’s military deserves better. Understand this: @POTUS & I and the American people are NOT GOING TO PUT UP WITH IT. pic.twitter.com/em5oSFmgDm — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 21, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence addressed U.S. service members stationed in Jordan and brazenly lied about which party is responsible for blocking military pay amid an ongoing government shutdown.

“Despite bipartisan support for a budget resolution, a minority in the Senate has decided to play politics with military pay," he told the troops. "But you deserve better. You and your families shouldn’t have to worry for one minute about whether you’re going to get paid as you serve in the uniform of the United States.”

It's unusual for presidents and vice presidents to attack the opposition party while addressing the military overseas. However, when it comes to the Trump administration, nothing seems unusual anymore.

Not only did Pence discuss bipartisan politics in front of U.S. troops in the Middle East, he also distorted facts to attack the Democratic Party.

What the vice president did not mention in his statement was how Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) tried to pass a bill that guaranteed military pay and death benefits during the shutdown and GOP Leader Mitch McConnell immediately blocked it.

Here's a video:

Early this morning, @clairecmc tried to pass a bill to guarantee military pay and death benefits in the #TrumpShutdown.

Republican Leader Mitch McConnell: I object. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/n3a7RBaxzi — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) January 20, 2018

Republicans clearly don't seem too keen on ensuring U.S. troops receive their salaries during the shutdown - but Pence tired to pin the blame on Democrats.

But again, disseminating misinformation for political gain is also not unusual when it comes to the Trump administration.

In 2013, however, despite the fact the government was faced with a similar situation, both the parties managed to reach a side deal on the military. Prior to the shutdown, former President Barack Obama signed the Pay Our Military Act, which allowed service members to continue to receive paychecks.

