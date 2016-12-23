Mike Pence’s New Neighbors Troll Him With ‘Trust Women’ Flags

Mike Pence’s new neighbors do not like his stance on same sex-marriage and Planned Parenthood, and they’re making their message loud and clear.

Mike Pence has openly voiced his opinions regarding same-sex marriages, calling them a sign of “societal collapse.” He also believes that being gay is a choice and that keeping members of LGBT+ community from marrying was not discrimination but an enforcement of “God’s idea.”

Sadly, these aren’t the only controversial things he has said. The vice president-elect is vehemently anti-abortion and has a long-standing war against Planned Parenthood.

Pence recently moved into a new home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, marking his time before he shifts to Naval Observatory after taking office. But his new neighbors are making it obvious that they do not support most of his ideas.

At the beginning of the month, the politicians’ neighbors trolled him by putting up gay pride flags on their homes. But things didn’t end there, as just a couple of days ago, the daring residents took another jab at Pence as they decorated the neighborhood with flags that read: “This Neighborhood Trusts Women.”

The idea originated from NARAL-Pro Choice America, a leading advocacy groups focusing on women's reproductive rights, who asked residents to put up the flags on their homes, which they were more than happy to do.

We canvassed Mike Pence’s new neighborhood in NW DC—and wouldn’t you know it, most of his neighbors #TrustWomen! A photo posted by NARAL Pro-Choice America (@prochoiceamerica) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:38pm PST

Welcome to the neighborhood, @mike_pence. This, on top of the rainbow flags. https://t.co/SbYgk9ylHA — Tracy Jan (@TracyJan) December 27, 2016

Needles to say, the flags are an obvious message thrown in the vice president-elect's direction.

This is not the first time people have come together to troll Pence. Soon after Donald Trump won the presidency, Planned Parenthood received more than $315,000 in donations, out of which around $82,000 were made under the name of Mike Pence.

Pence has recently been named "Homophobe of the Year" by the members of All Out, an online “global movement” working with local organizations and activists to push for LGBT equality around the world.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Reuters