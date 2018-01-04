NFL Heiress Uses Anti-Semitic Slur, Cuts Lawyer With Glass Purse

Jacqueline Kent Cooke told a man standing in front of her in a coat check line, “Hurry up, Jew.” She later cut him with her glass purse.

An NFL heiress not just launched into an anti-Semitic tirade against a lawyer and his family but also attacked him with her glass purse that resulted in a cut on his head.

Jacqueline Kent Cooke, the 29-year-old daughter of former Washington Redskin owner Jack Kent Cooke, was caught on camera in a New York City brawl.

The incident began around midnight at the Upper East Side restaurant Caravaggio as Cooke was waiting in line to get her coat, reported The Washington Post. The woman, who was reportedly inebriated, grew impatient and allegedly lashed out at a family in front of her, telling one of them, “Hurry up, Jew.”

That person turned out to be San Francisco lawyer Matthew Haberkorn, who was with his 77-year-old mother, wife and four daughters.

When Haberkorn’s wife, Linda Thomas, heard the anti-Semitic slur, she turned on Cooke and asked her what she said.

The unrepentant woman repeated, “Hurry up, Jew. I got places to be.”

“We all got places to be,” Thomas responded. “You know what? I take total offense at that. You’re small-minded.”

As the argument escalated, Cooke’s boyfriend, who has remained unidentified, jumped into the conversation, telling Haberkorn’s daughter, “Happy bat mitzvah, girls.”

Haberkorn then left the building and when Cooke and her companion came out, confronted the couple.

“I walked up to her and asked her why she said that,” Haberkorn told the NY Daily News. “She took her purse, which was a mirrored glass purse, and smashed me with it.”

It is believed the purse was a $300 Lulu Guinness Chloe Perspex Lipstick Clutch, which resulted in blood dripping down from Haberkorn’s head.

At this point, Haberkorn’s daughters started filming the incident on their cell phones.

The video shows Cooke’s boyfriend trying to interject himself in the fight and grabbing Haberkorn.

“She just f***ing hit me” Haberkorn told him.

“You called me a f***ing b**** and a c***,” said Cooke, who had ended up on the ground.

“You called me a f***ing Jew,” retorted Haberkorn.

The video turned shaky as Cooke tried to stand up but then fell down. Her boyfriend accused Haberkorn of throwing her down — although it didn’t seem so in the video.

“I didn’t f***ing touch her,” the lawyer responded.

His wife also told Attorney Andrew T. Miltenberg that the heiress said to her, “Why don’t you use your money to get a nose job?"

The incriminating couple ran off after the incident.

Haberkorn is now pressing charges against Cooke for hate crime and civil rights violation. He said he didn’t recognize Cooke but the restaurant gave her name to the NYPD.

Numerous people have criticized Cooke on Twitter for her racist views, including singer and activist Clay Aiken.

Cooke later denied anything happened on New Year’s Eve but turned herself in at the 19th Precinct police station. She has now been charged with a felony count of second-degree assault and the incident is being investigated by the Hate Crimes Task Force.

She was arraigned on Thursday and has filed a counter complaint against Haberkorn.

