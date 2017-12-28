The Editor's Notes On Milo Yiannopoulos' Manuscript Are Just Brutal

The editor’s notes on Milo Yiannopoulos’ first draft of “Dangerous” are not just brutally hilarious, they also prove how notorious the writer actually is.

In late 2016, right after Twitter banned Milo Yiannopoulos for racially harassing “Ghostbusters” actress Leslie Jones to a point she eventually had to quit the social media platform, the alt-right poster boy managed to score a lucrative book deal with the Threshold Editions, an imprint of the publishing house Simon & Schuster.

At the time, the publishers reportedly agreed to a $250,000 advance for the memoir, titled “Dangerous.” However, the 33-year-old’s actions following President Donald Trump’s victory landed him in some trouble.

Nearly two months after signing the contract, Simon & Schuster cancelled the deal. Their decision came after Yiannopoulos began making headlines for appearing to defend pedophilia by asserting relationships “between younger boys and older men… can be hugely positive experiences.”

It was around the same time he had to resign from his position at right-wing website Breitbart where he worked as a senior editor, the University of California, Berkeley, canceled his speech amid student protests and he lost an invitation to participate in the Conservative Political Action Conference.

In July, Yiannopoulos sued the company for $10 million citing breach of contract. However, in a court order filed recently, the company claimed it decided not to move forward with the publication because the manuscript was not that great to begin with. In fact, it appears to be ridiculously bad and appallingly offensive.

A software engineer named Sarah Mei has shared the edited first draft of the white nationalist’s memoir along with the Senior Editor Mitchell Ivers’ notes, which are brutally hilarious.

I didn’t read the manuscript. Just the comments. They’re...amazing. Even better than the excerpts in the filing.



And a pretty good summary of the book I imagine. pic.twitter.com/2kPESxAlA9 — Sarah Mei (@sarahmei) December 28, 2017

To put things into perspective, here are some of the most bizarre and downright savage notes:

Gets in the way of the point you’re making — and it’s not even funny

All this pop psychology is hogwash. You can’t say ugly people are drawn to the left. Have you ever seen the people at a Trump rally?

Delete entire chapter. The book is better overall without hitting these “ugly people” notes in the other chapters and better overall by deleting this one.

Avoid parenthetical insults—they just diminish your authority. Throughout the book, your best points seem to be lost in a sea of self-aggrandizement and scattershot thinking.

Delete irrelevant and superfluous ethnic joke.

DELETE UGH

Too much ego

This entire paragraph is just repeating Fake News. There was NO blood, NO semen and there was NO Satanism. Delete.

I don’t like using Nazi analogies. Ever

Let's not call South Africa “white.”

‘Autists’ sounds like a mental-health slur.

This is a stupid way to end a terrible chapter.

Imagine being an editor for Yiannopoulos, because “UGH” seems like an appropriate response.

However, let’s not forget Iver is not some kind of hero for showing Yiannopoulos his place. He was actually attempting to make the former Breitbart editor’s racist, misogynistic, sexist and hateful language a bit palatable for the readers.

but also take a moment to consider how milo's editor was essentially trying to make white supremacy, misogyny, and homophobia publishable: pic.twitter.com/FD6sUgN84c — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) December 28, 2017

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Lucas Jackson