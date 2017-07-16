Minneapolis Cop Fatally Shoots Australian Woman Who Called 911

Justine Damond had recently relocated to Minneapolis and was reportedly engaged to be married to Don Damond, a businessman, in August.

A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a woman after she allegedly called 911 for help. The cops who responded to her call were wearing body camera but didn't turn them on.

"The shooting happened at the end of the alley on W. 51st Street between Washburn and Xerxes avenues S. in the city’s Fulton neighborhood," the Star Tribune reported.

Although footage of the shooting is not available, since the officers involved in the incident didn't turn them on, three sources with knowledge of the incident told the Tribune a squad car pulled into the neighborhood and shot Damond, "in her pajamas." She approached the driver's side door and started talking to the driver. However, later, the second officer in the passenger seat "pulled his gun and shot Damond through the driver’s side door."

No weapon was discovered at the scene of the shooting.

Betsy Hodges, the mayor of Minneapolis, addressed Damond's killing in a statement on Facebook.

“As mayor of our city, a wife, and a grandmother, I am heartsick and deeply disturbed by what occurred last night,” she posted.

Damond, who went by the name of Justine Ruszczyk, was from Sydney, Australia, and had recently relocated to Minneapolis. She had trained as a veterinary surgeon, according to her website, however, she had been working as a motivational healer.

She was engaged to be married next month to an American man.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said it is providing consular assistance to her family.

"This is a very difficult time for our family," DFAT said in its statement on the shooting. "’We are trying to come to terms with this tragedy and to understand why this has happened. We will not make any further comment or statement and ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you,’ the family said in the statement."