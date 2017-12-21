Leaked Emails Show Miss America CEO Slut-Shaming, Fat-Shaming Winners

The report shines a light on the appalling way Miss America pageant CEO Sam Haskell treated and maligned the pageant winners and contestants.

Sam Haskell, the CEO and executive chair of Miss America, may be credited with returning the beauty pageant to its former glory but according to a bombshell report published in the Huffington Post, the 62-year-old has a disturbing penchant for ridiculing, slut shaming and body shaming past winners.

At a time when a number of rich and influential men have fallen from grace over reports of sexual misconduct and harassment, the report shines a light on the appalling way Haskell treated the pageant winners and contestants.

The three years worth of leaked internal emails showed the CEO mocking contestants' weight and sex lives using vulgar and defamatory language. He reportedly shared these emails with other board members and a lead writer for the telecast.

Here is an example of Haskell’s conversation with writer Lewis Friedman.

Another email, in which Friedman and Haskell discussed the death of former winner Mary Ann Mobley, had the subject line: “It should have been Kate Shindle.”

Shindle, who won the competition in 1998, became a target after she released a book in which she questioned why the Miss America board paid Haskell a $500,000 in consulting fee at a time when the organization itself was more than $400,000 in debt.

In other emails, Haskell also maligned former winners, including former Fox News personality Gretchen Carlson and Mallory Hagan.

Following the report, Miss America’s major television partner Dick Clark Productions announced it is cutting ties with the organization.

“We were appalled by their unacceptable content and insisted, in the strongest possible terms, that the Miss America Organization board of directors conduct a comprehensive investigation and take appropriate action to address the situation,” the company said in a statement. “Shortly thereafter, we resigned our board positions and notified MAO that we were terminating our relationship with them.”

Former Miss America winners and contestants also took to social media to call on Haskell to step down.

