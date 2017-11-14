Miss Iraq's Family Flees Country After Selfie With Miss Israel

The two contestants in the Miss Universe pageant are friends in real life, but their friendship has upset many in Iraq, causing her family members to flee.

A shared photo of two friends engaged in friendly competition at the Miss Universe competition this past November has resulted in death threats against one of the contestants and pushed her family members into hiding.

Miss Iraq Sarah Idan snapped a photo with her friend, Miss Israel Adar Gandelsman, and both shared the image on their respective Instagram accounts. The two, who describe each other as friends, do not allow the fact that they hail from two nations with different political beliefs to interfere with their friendship.

Unfortunately, some in Iraq have different, less idealistic opinions. People in Idan’s home country have begun issuing threats to her family members, prompting some of them to go into hiding and fleeing the country as a result.

Idan herself lives in the United States, Gandelsman explained. The two posed for the image “so that people can understand that it’s possible to live together,” and so “people [could] see that we can connect, in the end we are both human beings,” she added.

Gandelsman also elaborated on why her friend’s family left the country. “Out of fear, they left Iraq at least until the situation calms down,” she said.

The threats themselves were rather violent, Gandelsman explained. “People made threats against her and her family that if she didn’t return home and take down the photos, they would remove her [Miss Iraq] title, that they would kill her,” she said.

Idan confirmed Gandelsman’s account of the situation, and tweeted her commitment to pushing freedoms for women in Iraq.

I’m not the first nor the last person to face prosecution over a matter of personal freedom. Millions of Iraqi women live in fear. #freeiraqiwomen https://t.co/Vt0YjFbyf4 — Sarai (Sarah Idan) (@grrrciara) December 15, 2017

It’s a wonderful thing for these two women to be friends. To see them encourage harmony between their two nations is also admirable. It’s unfortunate that some are not committed to the same cause, and those who have advocated violence against Miss Iraq are deplorable individuals who can’t accept the idea of peace and coexistence throughout the world.

The two women should be lauded for their commitment to stand up to hatred. Their friendship exemplifies what the rest of the world should strive for, in the Middle East and elsewhere.