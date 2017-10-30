Instead Of Body Size, Miss Peru Contestants Give Gender Violence Stats

Instead of reciting their measurements, Miss Peru participants gave out different stats on gender violence, raising awareness to Peru's brutal reality.

"Mi nombre es Camila Conicoba y mis medidas son: 2.200 feminicidios en mi país".

La contundente presentación de las candidatas Miss Perú ??? pic.twitter.com/785qL8EuxR — Ángela Robledo (@angelamrobledo) October 30, 2017

Translation: My name is Camila Cornicoba and my measurements are: 2,200 feminicides in my country.

Violence against women is a reality around the globe, and Miss contestants in Peru are doing their part to raise awareness.

Ever since the accusations of sexual harassment and abuse related to Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein surfaced, countless other women — and men — came forward with their own stories. In other countries, beauty pageant contestants are using their platform to raise awareness to gender-based violence.

During Miss Peru 2018, instead of reciting their measurements, contestants decided to give out Peru’s gender-based violence statistics.

Instead of giving their measurements, this year's Miss Peru contestants gave statistics about gender violence in their country. https://t.co/YPxOJiTPDE — Duncan Tucker (@DuncanTucker) October 31, 2017

In no time, tweets showing the contestants bravely looking at the audience as they recited the horrific numbers flooded the social media website.

The Miss Peru 2018 beauty pageants gave statistics about women's rights instead of saying their bust and waist sizes #NiUnaMenos pic.twitter.com/YXrF82yfaD — badass woman alert (@badass_w) October 31, 2017

By raising awareness to the somber reality Peruvian women face on a regular basis, these women helped to ignite the debate, which took its own form on Twitter with users pointing out to the fact that, it's 2017 and women are still asked to give out their measurements on live television.

Reminder: It’s 2017 and we’re asking women to recite their measurements for judging. — Chris Ironside (@ChrisIronside) October 31, 2017

Good for them! Who came up with the "measurements" portion of the statements? They're not cattle!!! — Bilha Calderon (@Clitemnistra) October 31, 2017

These women have shown that raising awareness to violence against women is everybody's job.

Perhaps, if more people were to rise up and speak out against abuse, the pressure would drive governments to work on more policy research that tackles this problem directly.

Yet in America, we cannot expect meaningful reform on a federal level when the president himself has a history of abuse.

