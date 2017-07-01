© Reuters, Carlo Allegri

Racist Councilman Tells Black Mayor Not To ‘Go All NWA On Him’

Greenwood Alderman Marvin Megee is facing calls for him to step down after he told Mayor Levi Weaver not to “go all NWA on him.”

 

 

A Missouri alderman is taking heat for hurling a racially insensitive remark at the mayor — and then for coming up with lame excuses to dismiss his words.

The incident occurred last Tuesday during a heated debate with a Parks Board volunteer. Mayor Weaver, who is black, tried to intercede and stop the dispute, when Megee turned to him and used the three-lettered-slur at him.

NWA is the abbreviation of “N****z Wit Attitude” and is the name of an African-American hip hop band who popularized the “gangsta” rap subgenre. It is also an alternative term for the racial slur, “ni****.”

After the statement, Weaver accused Megee of racism and requested he resign from his position in the Greenwood council.

After the backlash, Megee came up with an excuse for using the word.

“The Mayor is calling me a racist and that is simply not true,” he said. “What I was saying is, ‘You’re not going to go all non-workplace appropriate on me, are you?”

 “I don’t understand how that can possibly be in the context in which it was utilized, plus we also have other instances where he has referred to me as a ‘home boy,” he added trying to implicate the mayor. “He’s referred to me as a ‘thug’ via email on social media.”

The alderman has not deigned to give an apology for his racist actions. Additionally, his weak excuses don’t hold water.

 

 

 

 

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters, Carlo Allegri

