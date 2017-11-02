The teenager's mother was shocked the first time she heard her daughter's name pronounced as the n-word during an automated call from her high school.

You know technology is flawed when automated voice systems start using racial slurs.

A New York school district is scrambling to make amends with a student whose name was mispronounced as “n***er” in an automated phone call.

The student’s name is Nicarri Stewart, however, that is not the name her mother heard over the phone when her high school called to notify her that her child had missed class.

“This is Edison Career & Technology High School,” the automated call said. “Your daughter, n***er, has missed period 1.”

The egregious blunder is being blamed on a software error as the school district contracts with Blackboard Connect to send out mass notifications.

“It’s very similar to technologies that you use that are centered on GPS,” said Lawrence Bo Wright, Rochester City School District deputy superintendent, “where sometimes the system will mispronounce a name, and that’s how that occurred.”

The teen’s mother, Nicomi Stewart, isn’t buying the district's excuse because — like the rest of us — she doesn’t understand why that word would even be programmed into the computer system. Additionally, she’s frustrated because she continues to receive the off-putting phone calls from the school.

“They’re making me look like I’m slightly bananas and lying about this, when they’re saying they rectified something they haven’t rectified yet,” she said.

The district has issued a public apology and maintains that they are working with the information technology department to fix the system and stop the calls.

"Representatives from the district have talked with the family and apologized profusely, as we should,” said Wright. “We can't say enough how sorry we are."

The fact that the student is black just makes the whole ordeal that much more appalling. Imagine all the thoughts that must have been running through her mother's head upon taking that phone call. Blackboard Connect needs to urgently reconfigure its software settings so that no other student — black or otherwise — is subjected to this humiliation.

