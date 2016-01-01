It Wasn’t All Bad: Here Are A Few Good Things That Happened In 2016

Despite all the death and destruction, here are a few incredible moments from the past 12 months that will restore your faith in humanity.

This past year has been the worst.

It has been the year of death, destruction and devastation. It has been one calamity after another.

In 2016, the world lost a number of esteemed writers, actors, musicians, politicians, athletes and prominent public figures. The people of United Kingdom chose to exit the European Union, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt and America elected Donald Trump – a racist, sexist, xenophobic billionaire with no political or military experience – as its next commander-in-chief.

However, now that the year is just about to end, let’s take a look at some of the most incredible moments from the past 12 months that not only made 2016 bearable, but restored the world’s faith in humanity despite all the doom and gloom.

For instance, earlier this year, a woman helped her Uber driver raise funds and travel to Rio, Brazil, to watch his son compete in Olympics. Similarly, employees at a New York City Best Buy banded together to buy Wii U for a kid who visited the store daily to play the game.

The founder of Chobani yogurt, Hamdi Ulukaya, gave his employees a stake in the company, potentially making them millionaires while a Muslim restaurant offered to serve three-course meals to the homeless and the elderly on the Christmas Day.

A Syrian refugee also made headlines after he helped out a struggling Texas mother by giving her some money out of his own pocket, instead of letting her sell her jewelry.

New Zealand runner Nikki Hamblin and U.S. middle- and long-distance Olympic runner Abbey D'Agostino also deserve an honorable mention in this category.

Find out more in the video above.

Thumbnail and Banner Image Credits: Reuters