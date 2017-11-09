Republican Invokes Bible To Defend Ally Roy Moore's Alleged Pedophilia

“Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus,” said Zieglar defending Moore’s alleged awful behavior.

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore has been accused of having sexual contact with a teenage girl while he was in his 30’s.

The candidate for Alabama’s upcoming special Senate elections allegedly pursued Leigh Corfman when she was 14-years-old and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney.

According to the Washington Post, in 1979, Corfman was sitting with her mother outside a courtroom in Etowah County, when Moore introduced himself and offered the mother to look over her daughter while she went inside for a child custody hearing.

“He said, ‘Oh, you don’t want her to go in there and hear all that. I’ll stay out here with her,’” says Corfman’s mother, Nancy Wells, 71. “I thought, how nice for him to want to take care of my little girl.”

While Moore was sitting alone with Corfman he chatted with her and asked for her number, after a while he picked her from a corner near her house and drove her to his own home in the woods. At his own place, he kissed the teenager before telling her how pretty she was.

When they met for the second time, he allegedly took off her clothes and removed his pants; he touched Corfman’s bra and underpants, and asked her to touch his underwear.

“I wanted it over with — I wanted out,” she remembers thinking. “Please just get this over with. Whatever this is, just get it over.” Corfman explains she asked Moore to take her back home, and he did.

After Corfman’s allegations, three other women also accused Moore of dating them when they were underage. One of them told the Post, he ordered her drinks while she was below the legal age of drinking. None of them say that the now Republican Senate candidate forced them to have a relationship or intercourse.

Moore denied the allegations, “These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign,” he said.

An email floated hours after the Post’s article said, the campaign was in “a spiritual battle” against “the forces of evil” and characterized the Post’s reporting as an attack: “The Obama-Clinton Machine’s liberal media lapdogs just launched the most vicious and nasty round of attacks against me I’ve EVER faced.”

These stories of such inappropriate behavior are appalling to say the least, however what is even more disturbing is to see how Moore’s ally defended his alleged sexual assault.

Alabama State Auditor Jim Ziegler. Mr Ziegler told the Washington Examiner that “there’s nothing to see here.”

He went on and compared the accusations to biblical stories.

“Also take Joseph and Mary,” he said. “Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus.”

Zieglar didn’t waist much time and used the religion card to defend Moore’s atrocious behavior, he probably forgot that in Christian theology, Mary became pregnant with Jesus Christ without having intercourse with her husband Joseph.

Following the allegations, Republicans called on Moore to quit. “If these allegations are true, he must step aside,” said Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell.

“The allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore are deeply troubling. If these allegations are found to be true, Roy Moore must drop out of the Alabama special Senate election,” said Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado, who runs the National Republican Senate Committee.

“If these allegations are true, Judge Moore should resign,” Mike Lee of Utah said in a statement.

