Moore Once Said Nixing Amendments 'Would Eliminate Many Problems'

A 2011 interview has been unearthed that reveals controversial Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore's true feelings about our United States Constitution.

In addition to being an alleged child molester, Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is also, apparently, racist and sexist.

If there was ever any doubt that Moore was all of these things before, his own words have confirmed it. In 2011, Moore agreed with a radio host’s assertion that America would be better off if all of the amendments to the United States Constitution that followed the Bill of Rights did not exist, ThinkProgress reports.

Specifically, Moore said that repealing the amendments “would eliminate many problems.” He added: “You know people don’t understand how some of these amendments have completely tried to wreck the form of government that our forefathers intended.”

Now, among those amendments he referred to are the 13th Amendment that abolished slavery, the 15th Amendment that eliminated racial restrictions on voting, and the 19th Amendment that eliminated voting restrictions based on sex — which granted women the right to vote.

He further expanded on his feelings about the 14th Amendment, which has been invoked by the Supreme Court to implement school integration, sex nondiscrimination protections, interracial marriage, abortion, and marriage equality. Despite its use to create a more inclusive nation for us all, Moore believes there were “very serious problems with its approval by the states.”

And, before anyone makes the argument that these comments made several years ago shouldn’t be held over Moore’s head today, his remarks are consistent with his response to an African-American man at a September rally in Alabama who asked him when was the last time he thought America was “great.” With conviction, Moore said the slavery era was the last great time in American history.

“I think it was great at the time when families were united — even though we had slavery — they cared for one another,” Moore said to the man. “Our families were strong, our country had a direction.”

Following the resurrection of the 2011 interview clips, the Moore campaign has made an attempt at damage control by cleaning up his comments.

A spokesperson maintains that Moore doesn’t think all amendments after the 10th should be repealed, but instead, he simply “expressed concern, as many other conservatives have, that the historical trend since the ratification of the Bill of Rights has been for federal empowerment over state empowerment.”

Yeah, right.

Moore's discriminatory track record tells us that, in both instances, he said exactly what he meant using the words he intended.