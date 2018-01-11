More Than 100 CEOs Pen Letter In Favor Of Protecting Dreamers

Corporate executives throughout the nation came together to sign a letter requesting that Congress protect Dreamers before DACA ends in March.

More than 100 CEOs, including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Apple's Tim Cook, have joined forces to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

While President Donald Trump and his administration are doing everything within their power to rollback the Barack Obama-era legislation, these tech leaders are pushing back.

Read More U.S. Tech Leaders Sound Alarm Over Trump Immigration Order

In a letter sent to House and Senate leaders, the group of executives reportedly urged lawmakers to solve this "crisis" by passing legislation that protects the young immigrants who had no choice in being brought to this country.

“We write to urge Congress to act immediately and pass a permanent bipartisan legislative solution to enable Dreamers who are currently living, working, and contributing to our communities to continue doing so,” the letter reads. “The imminent termination of the DACA program is creating an impending crisis for workforces across the country.”

Along with Zuckerberg and Cook, the letters signatories include Microsoft president Brad Smith, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam.

Although DACA isn't set to expire until March 5, the group requested in the letter that lawmakers pass legislation by Jan. 19, which is the deadline for Congress to pass a bill for government funding to avoid a shutdown, The Hill reports.

The CEOs have settled upon this day as they maintain that doing so will give the government some time to implement a new program before DACA's expiration date.

The letter focused greatly on the impact that deporting Dreamers would have on the workforce. The CEOs cited a study that determined ending the DACA program could result in a $215 billion decrease in the nation's gross domestic product.

“In addition to causing a tremendous upheaval in the lives of DACA employees, failure to act in time will lead to businesses losing valuable talent, cause disruptions in the workforce, and will result in significant costs,” the letter reads.

Needless to say, this collective effort is likely less about doing what's morally right and more about protecting the executives' own interests and businesses as many of their companies would be hit hard if Dreamers were removed from the country en masse.

However, the fact they are intervening and taking a stand speaks volumes about the detrimental domino effect that ending DACA would have on our nation's economy. All of these CEOs, clearly, understand this; but Trump can't seem to see past his own racism to recognize it.

Read More ICE Agents Raid 7-Eleven Stores In Search Of Undocumented Employees

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Tim cook image: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Mark Zuckerberg image: REUTERS/Stephen Lam