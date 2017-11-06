© MEDIAEXPRESS.REUTERS, Mohammad Khursheed

More Than Half Of Those Killed In Texas Shooting Were Children

by
Cierra Bailey
Among the 26 victims of Sunday’s horrific Sutherland Springs, Texas, massacre included several children and eight members of a single family.

Close-up of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs marquee

America suffered another devastating blow to humanity after Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, killing 26 and injuring more than a dozen others.

Here's What You Should Know About The Texas Church Shooter

Today, the identities of several of those innocent, defenseless victims are being revealed with more than half of them identified as children. The deceased ranged in age from just 18 months to 77 years old, according to NBC News.

Among the children killed was the church pastor’s daughter, 14-year-old Annabelle Pomeroy. The pastor, Frank Pomery, and his wife Sherri were both out of town when the attack ensued.

One family lost three generations in the heinous massacre. Bryan Holcombe — an associate pastor for the church — was walking up to the pulpit to lead the congregation in worship when the gunshots rang out, The Chicago Tribune reports. His wife, Karla, was also killed along with their son Marc Daniel Holcombe. Additionally, Marc Daniel had a one-year-old child named Noah who died.

Bryan and Karla had another son, John, who survived, but lost his wife Crystal — who was pregnant — and three of their other five children, Emily, Megan, and Greg.

That makes for a total of eight members of the Holcombe family to have lost their lives, along with the unborn child.

Joann Ward and her daughters 5-year-old Brooke Ward, and 7-year-old Emily Garza, were also attending service at First Baptist when the shooting occurred. All three of their lives were stolen by Kelley.

Of those who were injured, six are reportedly in stable condition or have been released, four are in serious condition, and 10 are in critical condition.

One of the injured victims is 6-year-old Ryland Ward, who was hit four times and spent the entire day in surgery. However, he is currently in stable condition in the ICU. He probably never imagined that he would have to fight so hard for his life at such a young age. 

Identities of additional victims are still being confirmed by authorities; however, America's collective heart weeps for each and every one of them. More than a dozen children were brutally robbed of their bright futures 

Enough is enough, aggressive action against these guns — particularly assault rifles — is long overdue. 

Trump Blames Texas Church Shooting On Mental Health — Not Guns
