More Than Half Of Those Killed In Texas Shooting Were Children

Among the 26 victims of Sunday’s horrific Sutherland Springs, Texas, massacre included several children and eight members of a single family.

America suffered another devastating blow to humanity after Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, killing 26 and injuring more than a dozen others.

Today, the identities of several of those innocent, defenseless victims are being revealed with more than half of them identified as children. The deceased ranged in age from just 18 months to 77 years old, according to NBC News.

5 year old Brooke went to church on Sunday morning with her brother, her sisters and her mom. The precious little angel is now in heaven. pic.twitter.com/aCm1zVYpMe — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) November 6, 2017

Among the children killed was the church pastor’s daughter, 14-year-old Annabelle Pomeroy. The pastor, Frank Pomery, and his wife Sherri were both out of town when the attack ensued.

14 yr old Annabelle Pomeroy was killed in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. She's the pastor’s daughter.



Her parents were out of town. pic.twitter.com/9cXDYJMmlG — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) November 5, 2017

One family lost three generations in the heinous massacre. Bryan Holcombe — an associate pastor for the church — was walking up to the pulpit to lead the congregation in worship when the gunshots rang out, The Chicago Tribune reports. His wife, Karla, was also killed along with their son Marc Daniel Holcombe. Additionally, Marc Daniel had a one-year-old child named Noah who died.

Bryan Holcombe was guest preaching, his wife was watching. They were both murdered. https://t.co/lWGgP4j3Lf pic.twitter.com/9kDrdgvkeP — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) November 6, 2017

Bryan and Karla had another son, John, who survived, but lost his wife Crystal — who was pregnant — and three of their other five children, Emily, Megan, and Greg.

Crystal Holcombe was 8-month pregnant and was shot and killed, alongside her three kids#TexasShooting pic.twitter.com/3jXfQVQAw6 — Edo Soros (@EdoSoros) November 6, 2017

That makes for a total of eight members of the Holcombe family to have lost their lives, along with the unborn child.

Joann Ward and her daughters 5-year-old Brooke Ward, and 7-year-old Emily Garza, were also attending service at First Baptist when the shooting occurred. All three of their lives were stolen by Kelley.

Joann Ward was with her four kids in the back pews of the Sutherland Springs church when the gunman opened fire. She didn’t survive. RIP. pic.twitter.com/X0FuooyNrg — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) November 6, 2017

Emily Garza (middle) was shot and killed



She was 7



Look at her beautiful smile, her eyes #TexasShooting pic.twitter.com/uoZEj8Isnn — Edo Soros (@EdoSoros) November 6, 2017

Of those who were injured, six are reportedly in stable condition or have been released, four are in serious condition, and 10 are in critical condition.

One of the injured victims is 6-year-old Ryland Ward, who was hit four times and spent the entire day in surgery. However, he is currently in stable condition in the ICU. He probably never imagined that he would have to fight so hard for his life at such a young age.

6 year old Ryland Ward was shot four times on Sunday and spent the entire day in surgery.



He’s currently in stable condition in the ICU. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/J0D8dANUEq — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) November 6, 2017

Identities of additional victims are still being confirmed by authorities; however, America's collective heart weeps for each and every one of them. More than a dozen children were brutally robbed of their bright futures

Enough is enough, aggressive action against these guns — particularly assault rifles — is long overdue.