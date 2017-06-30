Morning Joe Hosts Respond To Face-Lift Comment: 'Trump Is Not Well'

“Nothing that Mika and I did in setting up this meeting was any different than what all good reporters and news hosts try to do daily.”

Just a day after President Donald Trump launched an attack on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski in his typical crude and below-the-belt style, the pair fired back at him.

The couple wrote a column for The Washington Post titled, “Donald Trump is not well” where they wrote they are “certain that the man is not mentally equipped to continue watching our show.”

“President Trump launched personal attacks against us Thursday, but our concerns about his unmoored behavior go far beyond the personal. America's leaders and allies are asking themselves yet again whether this man is fit to be president. We have our doubts, but we are both certain that the man is not mentally equipped to continue watching our show, ‘Morning Joe,’” the co-hosts wrote.

They also had a word of advice for the president and told him to just watch “Fox & Friends” as it would be in the best interest of the country and the rest of the world.

It is believed that Trump’s nasty comments on Twitter are a result of the pair’s intense criticism of him.

The two further wrote, “Putting aside Mr. Trump's never-ending obsession with women's blood, Mika and her face were perfectly intact, as pictures from that night reveal. And though it is no one's business, the president's petulant personal attack against yet another woman's looks compels us to report that Mika has never had a face-lift. If she had, it would be evident to anyone watching “Morning Joe” on their high-definition TV. She did have a little skin under her chin tweaked, but this was hardly a state secret. Her mother suggested she do so, and all those around her were aware of this mundane fact."

In the Twitter tirade, Trump attacked Brzezinski, calling her "low I.Q. Crazy Mika" and describing her as "bleeding badly from a face lift."

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

According to Scarborough, the exact incident Trump was referring to in his tweets was when the two journalists tried to secure an interview with the president over New Year's at his Mar-A-Lago resort.

“Nothing that Mika and I did in setting up this meeting was any different than what all good reporters and news hosts try to do daily,” he explained.