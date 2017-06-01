Mosque Receives Hateful Message: ‘White People Are Going To Kill You’

An unidentified man has been leaving hateful voicemail messages for an unnamed Georgia mosque, sparking fear within the local Muslim community.

Islamophobic attacks are still in full swing as evidenced by threatening phone calls one Georgia mosque has been receiving.

“White people of this country are going to kill you out of this country,” an unidentified man said in one of several voicemail messages he recorded on the mosque’s answering system, Raw Story reports.

He also promised to “mass slaughter” the mosque’s congregation.

The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) announced Wednesday that following these troubling calls, mosques throughout the state are on high alert.

The calls reportedly began back in June and seem to be coming from a Missouri phone line. Raw Story notes that this isn’t the first time that the unnamed mosque has been targeted by anti-Muslim extremists.

It’s no secret that President Donald Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric has contributed to the uptick in hate crimes and Islamophobic sentiments nationwide.

“There doesn’t seem to be a single marginalized population that was left out of the emboldened reaction to this election,” said Heidi Beirich of the Southern Poverty Law Center back in June. “There has been a massive explosion of violence across the country, and an increase in the number of hate crimes against virtually all minority groups. The numbers are definitely going up in 2017.”

The heartbreaking reality is that — thanks to the rise of far-right populism — innocent Muslims all over the world are living in fear each day that they may become a victim of a hate crime simply for practicing their faith.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, U.S. Navy