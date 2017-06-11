A Kaleidoscope Of Most Powerful Photos From The Past Week

From the harrowing fire in London to members of U.S. Congress taking a knee during baseball match, here are the most important images of the week.

Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with the fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimer Road in West London. The blaze killed at least 30 people, according to the authorities.

Patrick Conroy, Chaplain of the House of Representatives, leads Democrats and Republicans in prayer before they face off in the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. a day after a gunman opened fire at the Republicans’ practice match.

A woman cries while visiting the memorial outside the Pulse Nightclub on the one-year anniversary of the shooting in Orlando.

Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block that was destroyed in a fire, in north Kensington, West London.

The annual Pride Parade is replaced with a Resist March as members of the LGBT community protest President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California.

The cast of Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” poses after winning big at 2017 Tony Awards.

Riot police detain demonstrators during an anti-corruption protest in St. Petersburg, Russia.

A Babyclon Animatronic baby is displayed at the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuring hyperrealist silicone and vinyl babies, known as "Reborns,” in Bilbao, Spain.

A bat-signal is projected on City Hall in honor of late actor Adam West in Los Angeles, California.

People enter the Sony Playstation preview area prior to the company's news conference to kick-off their products at E3 2017 in Los Angeles, California.