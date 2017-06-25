In Response To Trumpcare, Mother Shares Son's $231K Hospital Bill

As Republicans attempt to push a sham of a health care bill into law, one mother reminds the nation of what the AHCA would truly cost Americans.

Health care laws have a human cost.

The debate surrounding the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare) and the American Health Care Act (also known as Trumpcare) is a deeply personal one, a fact politicians seem to either forget or ignore.

Alison Chandra, a New Jersey mother of a 2-year-old boy with a rare genetic disorder, reminded everyone of what exactly is at stake by sharing her son's staggering hospital bill on Twitter.

It seems fitting that, with the #TrumpCare debate raging, I got this bill in the mail today from Ethan's most recent open heart surgery. pic.twitter.com/pyUE2UxbWW — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

I'll save you some math; without insurance we would owe $231,115 for 10 hours in the OR, 1 week in the CICU and 1 week on the cardiac floor. pic.twitter.com/CQ9OjOsFX8 — Ali (@aliranger29) June 24, 2017

Ethan Chandra was born with heterotaxy syndrome, which literally means "different arrangement." Those with the genetic disorder can have internal organs that are malformed, multiplied, misplaced, or missing.

Chandra told CNN that Ethan had congenital heart defects, two left lungs, multiple spleens, and that his gallbladder, liver, and stomach are each in the wrong place. He has endured medical operation after medical operation since his birth, and Chandra estimates that the total cost has been well over a million dollars.

However, the family is able to push forward for their son because of their insurance. Thanks to the coverage, Chandra paid only $500 of the recent bill she posted on Twitter, but the AHCA could change that. The GOP bill, if passed, would permit states to reintroduce annual and lifetime limits on insurance coverage for individuals. If states like New Jersey decided to impose these limits, the impact on families like Chandra's would be devastating.

“If this bill is passed, it will depend on how [the New Jersey] government reacts in terms of safeguarding families like ours,” the mother told BuzzFeed. “If lifetime caps are reinstated, we simply won’t be able to afford the out of pocket costs without insurance. We would have to choose between his life and bankruptcy.”

In addition, the bill's gutting of insurance company's coverage requirements would set Ethan and others like him up for an even more difficult and dangerous life.

"My fear is that this bill comes into play and suddenly essential health benefits are no longer covered, like hospitalization, prescription medications," Chandra explained to CNN. "He will rely on prescription medications for the rest of his life. He is functionally asplenic and will need to take prophylactic antibiotics the rest of his life to prevent and protect against sepsis, a huge risk of death for our kids in the heterotaxy community."

Since it was posted on Friday, the tweet of her son's medical bill has gone viral, and Chandra said she hopes that it will open the eyes of those with misconceptions about the importance of accessible health care for all. It's not a luxury for Ethan to get these expensive surgeries, but life-saving.

For those born with pre-existing conditions, health care has never been about choice. Children like Ethan Chandra simply need it, and if America is truly the country it pretends to be, its leaders will make sure they are taken care of.