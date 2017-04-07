© Reuters

Bonkers Brian Williams Calls US Missiles Hitting Syria ‘Beautiful’

Fatimah Mazhar
He even went so far as to quote Leonard Cohen’s “First We Take Manhattan,” saying “I’m guided by the beauty of our weapons.”

 

 

Someone please tell Brian Williams, there’s nothing remotely beautiful about war – about missiles hitting people.

The MSNBC anchor went completely bonkers on his show as he described the first missile strike against Syria since the civil conflict began in the Middle Eastern country in 2011.

In fact, as noted by Trevor Timm, a Guardian columnist and executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, Williams referred to the Pentagon video of Tomahawk cruise missiles being launched from a Navy destroyer, aimed at a Syrian airfield, as "beautiful" at least three times in 30 seconds.

“We see these beautiful pictures at night from the decks of these two U.S. Navy vessels in the eastern Mediterranean. I am tempted to quote the great Leonard Cohen, ‘I am guided by the beauty of our weapons.’ And they are beautiful pictures of fearsome armaments.”

Granted, the segment was handed over to Williams while breaking into Rachel Maddow’s show and perhaps there wasn’t enough time to prepare a script; however, billing weapons of deadly precision being launched into a war-ravaged country “beautiful” is indefensible.

The outrageous comments from Williams, whose fall from grace happened in 2015 after soldiers proved he lied about being on a Chinook helicopter that went down during the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, prompted intense backlash on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

