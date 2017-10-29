Watch Joy Reid Debunk The Lie About Clinton Selling Uranium To Russia

“You have a donor who separately gave Hillary Clinton donations at a time when she was not Secretary of State. The two things cross in the night, they have no relation to each other.”

With his administration’s possible collusion with Russia all set to dominate the news cycle again, President Donald Trump having yet another early morning Twitter meltdown was almost inevitable.

While calling Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian inquiry a “witch hunt,” the commander-in-chief once again brought up the years-old conspiracy theory that former Secretary Of State Hillary Clinton helped sell Uranium to Russia by sealing the 2010 Uranium One deal.

Uranium deal to Russia, with Clinton help and Obama Administration knowledge, is the biggest story that Fake Media doesn't want to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017

Well, MSNBC’s Joy Reid didn’t waste time taking Trump up on his untruthful claim.

In an attempt to shift focus from the Mueller investigation, right-wing media has been busy talking about the Obama administration’s approval of the Uranium One – a Canadian company with mining operations in the U.S. – and the Clinton Foundation allegedly receiving donations from the company’s investors during the time.

It’s a widely-talked about controversy, which Reid expertly dismantled lie by lie.

The host began by posing some “fact-based” questions to her guest, Republican strategist and Washington Examiner contributor Jennifer Kerns, essentially leaving her grasping for straws.

As soon as Kerns called the Uranium One deal “problematic,” Reid cut her off.

“Who got the money when the Canadian company was sold to the Russian company?” the host asked. “The Uranium One? Who received the money?”

When Kerns responded she presumed it was the company, Reid inquired who had approved the sale.

“The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS),” Kern answered.

The committee has nine members, all of whom are required to approve the deal in order for it to move forward. Turns out, all nine of them did sign the deal – and Clinton did not personally sit on it.

The conservative reporter then claimed the former Democratic presidential nominee “pushed for it.” It was then Reid brought up the infamous donation.

“Who is the person who donated to Hillary Clinton who is related to and had an investment in uranium one?” she probed. “What is that person's name? Do you remember their name?”

Kerns didn’t give out any names but claimed board members of Uranium One donated up to $143 to the Clinton Foundation.

However, as it turned out, at the time of the donation, the donor did not hold any shares in the Canadian company – they had sold all of them. Moreover, Clinton was not secretary of state at the time either.

“So what you're talking about is a deal that nine members of CFIUS approved unanimously. None of them was Hillary Clinton,” Reid continued, undeterred. “You have a donor who separately gave Hillary Clinton donations at a time when she was not Secretary of State. The two things cross in the night, they have no relation to each other.”

Kern didn’t have any “alternative facts” to present after that brutal annihilation.

Watch the complete segment in the video above.

