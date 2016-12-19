MTV’s 2017 Resolution For White Men Upsets White Men

“We all love Beyonce and yeah, she’s black. So of course, she cares about black issues,” said an African American in the MTV video.

MTV released a video in an attempt to break stereotypes constructed by some white people. Obviously, it is now facing backlash.

The video, titled “2017 Resolutions for White Guys,” featured a number of people — including a white man telling viewers “America was never great for anyone who wasn’t a white guy.”

Hey, white guys: we came up for some New Year's Resolutions for you. pic.twitter.com/C9EeIY6wig — MTV News (@MTVNews) December 19, 2016

“Can we all agree that Black Lives Matter isn’t the opposite of All Lives Matter. Black lives just matter. There’s no need to overcomplicate it,” said a woman in the one-minute footage.

“Also, Blue Lives Matter isn’t a thing,” added a white man.

“Cops weren’t born with blue skin,” a black man agreed with him. “Right? I mean, damn, they weren’t born blue.”

“We all love Beyoncé and yeah, she’s black. So of course she cares about black issues,” and, “Just because you have black friends, doesn’t mean you are not racist. You can be racist with black friends,” were some other pieces of advice.

The video ended with a conciliatory message by a Caucasian girl who assures viewers that not all white men think like that.

“Some of you guys do a great job. Some of you don’t,” she said.

However, for voicing out these truths, the video received immediate backlash, most notably from the former Ku Klux Klan’s Grand Wizard, David Duke.

MTV is an anti-White, hate propaganda machine that is owned and operated by Jewish Supremacists who hate America and Christianity.#MAGA https://t.co/BrSNep7o2o — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) December 19, 2016

It’s almost funny how he never accused MTV of racism in its early days, when it refused to highlight African American musicians on its regular programs. But what else can you expect from Duke?

Moreover, he wasn’t the only one who didn’t find the video enlightening.

MTV's racist "white men video" was a viral hit. That's all the left sells - hatred. No other message. No vision. No life. A cult of death. — Mike Cernovich ???? (@Cernovich) December 20, 2016

2017 Resolutions for #MTV - No more dorksplaining. "White guy" video cast should be locked in a room and forced to watch Band of Brothers. — Danny Boy (@Dannyboy7293) December 21, 2016

#MTV has not been relevant for many years now, if ever, & by the way to that one guy, NOT everyone loves Beyonce. #FoxNews #oreillyfactor — Nicole (@NovemberNicole1) December 21, 2016

MTV should be shut down for this shit. none of the points you touched on even made sense for why white males should be "better." just delete https://t.co/mhYp8bRxKe — Steeb (@stevanaustino) December 20, 2016

I was just thinking that what this country really needs is more race-based hectoring! https://t.co/5kHCrkG0ia — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 19, 2016

It’s quite ironic that these people never raised their voices when BBC Newsbeat tweeted out a video ridiculing black people and their habits.

Meanwhile, some took the ad in stride.

I knew I'd see a couple white people get triggered by that MTV video lmao — Joey Elrod (@JoeyElrod) December 20, 2016

Look at ties between Russia and US white supremacists like Richard Spencer -- the "dapper Nazi" promoted by media https://t.co/t3x5BjUDFd pic.twitter.com/NbGogS4cN4 — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) December 20, 2016

All the white guys on my tl got heated by that MTV video. It wasn't that serious, it was lukewarm as hell. Wouldn't even paid it attention — Adrian ???? (@FroesOverHoes) December 20, 2016

Following the brouhaha, however, MTV was forced to remove the advertisement.