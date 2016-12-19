MTV’s 2017 Resolution For White Men Upsets White Men

“We all love Beyonce and yeah, she’s black. So of course, she cares about black issues,” said an African American in the MTV video.

MTV released a video in an attempt to break stereotypes constructed by some white people. Obviously, it is now facing backlash.

The video, titled “2017 Resolutions for White Guys,” featured a number of people — including a white man telling viewers “America was never great for anyone who wasn’t a white guy.”

 

“Can we all agree that Black Lives Matter isn’t the opposite of All Lives Matter. Black lives just matter. There’s no need to overcomplicate it,” said a woman in the one-minute footage.

“Also, Blue Lives Matter isn’t a thing,” added a white man.

“Cops weren’t born with blue skin,” a black man agreed with him. “Right? I mean, damn, they weren’t born blue.”

“We all love Beyoncé and yeah, she’s black. So of course she cares about black issues,” and, “Just because you have black friends, doesn’t mean you are not racist. You can be racist with black friends,” were some other pieces of advice.

The video ended with a conciliatory message by a Caucasian girl who assures viewers that not all white men think like that.

“Some of you guys do a great job. Some of you don’t,” she said.

However, for voicing out these truths, the video received immediate backlash, most notably from the former Ku Klux Klan’s Grand Wizard, David Duke.

 

It’s almost funny how he never accused MTV of racism in its early days, when it refused to highlight African American musicians on its regular programs. But what else can you expect from Duke?

Moreover, he wasn’t the only one who didn’t find the video enlightening.

 

 

 

 

 

 

It’s quite ironic that these people never raised their voices when BBC Newsbeat tweeted out a video ridiculing black people and their habits.

Meanwhile, some took the ad in stride.

 

 

 

Following the brouhaha, however, MTV was forced to remove the advertisement.

Read More: Why The BBC’s 'All Black People Like Fried Chicken' Tweet Isn’t Funny
