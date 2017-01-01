© Reuters, Joshua Lott

Multiple Deaths In Shooting At Texas Church, Sheriff Tells Local Media

A gunman entered a church in a small town in southeast Texas on Sunday and began firing, resulting in “multiple” fatalities and injuries, local media reported, citing the county authorities.

The area around a site of a mass shooting is taped out in Sutherland Springs

The lone gunman who walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 40 miles (65 km) east of San Antonio, was “down,” Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told NBC News.

Sheriff Joe Tackitt told the Wilson County News that there have been multiple injuries and fatalities, including children. It was not clear how many people may have been killed or wounded.

The Wilson County Texas Sheriff’s Office told Reuters that officers were responding to an incident at the church, without providing further information about the shooting.

Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other law enforcement agencies were either on the scene or traveling there, according to reports.

