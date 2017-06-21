Murdered Muslim Teen’s Memorial Set Ablaze

A South Carolina man has been taken into custody in connection with setting fire to 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen’s Washington D.C. memorial in Dupont Circle.

After 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen was attacked and killed near a Virginia mosque over the weekend, the memorial in her honor was set ablaze.

According to The Daily Beast, Washington D.C., firefighters extinguished the flames that surrounded the Dupont Circle memorial around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

#NabraHassanen The memorial for a teen murdered near a Virginia mosque was set on fire in... https://t.co/LA5OtusJoK pic.twitter.com/Atcu077Pel — Annie Yu (@AnnieYuFox5) June 21, 2017

A 24-year-old South Carolina man named Jonathan Soloman has been arrested in connection with the fire.

Early Sunday, Hassanen was walking with a group of approximately 15 teenagers who were on their way back to the All Dulles Area Muslim Society after stopping at a McDonald’s.

According to local reporters, a road rage incident turned deadly after 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres became enraged during an argument with one of the teens in the group who was on a bicycle.

Torres exited his car and chased the group with a baseball bat. He eventually caught up to Hassanen and proceeded to strike her with the bat, take her into his car, and continued to assault and kill her before disposing of her body in a pond.

The fact that she was murdered in such a ruthless and heinous manner is sickening on its own, but for someone to be heartless enough to destroy her memorial is downright abhorrent.

While authorities maintain that none of the evidence found in Hassanen’s murder “indicates that this was motivated by race or religion,” it will be very difficult to argue the same for this act of arson. There's no way to downplay it as being rooted in anything other than hate.

This kind of blatant disregard for human life displays the absolute worst of humanity. And to think, this has happened in Islamophobic President Donald Trump's own backyard.