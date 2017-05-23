Muslim-Led Campaign Raises Over $330,000 For Portland Victims

After two men were killed and a third was injured as they tried to protect two women being racially abused on a train, Muslims communities launched a fundraising campaign.

Following the tragic incident in Portland, a Muslim-led campaign has managed to raise an incredible amount of money for the victims and their families.

The incident occurred aboard a commuter train when a 35-year-old convicted felon, Jeremy Joseph Christian, started bullying and racially abusing two young women, one of whom appeared to be Muslim.

As three men stood up against the attack, Christian fatally stabbed two of them, Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, and Rick Best, 54, while Micah Fletcher, 21, is currently being treated at a hospital. His injuries are not life threatening, according to the police.

Following the incident, Muslims organizations launched a fundraising initiative.

"We wish to respond to evil with good, as our faith instructs us, and send a powerful message of compassion through action," the campaign's page states, adding the collected money would be used to cover expenses such as funeral expenses of the victims.

"No amount of money will bring back the victims, but we do hope to lessen their burden in some way and show our heartfelt appreciation for their heroic acts,” wrote the campaign organizers.

While it was a Muslim-led effort, people belonging to all faiths contributed to the effort. The page now has raised more than $336,180 in less than three days.