Muslim Couple Attacked In Maryland For Speaking Arabic

The passerby attacked the Muslim couple with insults and then charged at them, physically assaulting the husband. The suspect is still at large.

Yet another incident targeting Muslims has been reported. This time around, it happened to a couple in Maryland. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured.

The couple were walking to a Rockville, Maryland, neighborhood when a man started hurling anti-Muslim slurs at them. The couple say the man had overheard them speaking Arabic, which may have prompted him to act the way he did.

“I was talking, speaking in my language and then I hear the voice come from here and then when I turn he attacked me directly on my face, on my neck,” the man told reporters. In no time, the Muslim victim was in a headlock, being pulled to the ground by the assailant. Thanks to the aggression, the victim suffered some injuries to his face and neck.

“I like this country,” the Muslim man continued. “I dream to come to this country to live here, but now, to be honest, I am still here [and] I love this country, but it’s scary. This makes you scared.”

The victims asked not to be identified.

At the moment, law enforcement is looking into this attack as a hate crime. However, the suspect has yet to be identified. Hearing about the attack, the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) launched a campaign, urging anyone with information that may lead to the attacker's arrest to step forward for a $1,000 reward.

"We hope offering this reward will lead to the arrest of the person who allegedly assaulted this couple solely because of their perceived faith," the organization's Maryland Outreach Manager Zainab Chaudry said. "This alleged assault comes at a time of increasing attacks on American Muslims and members of other minority groups in Maryland and across the country."

Because police couldn't find surveillance cameras in the location where the attack took place, they are relying on witnesses to help them identify and find the suspect.

We hope the attacker responsible for this horrific incident is caught so he can face the consequences of his actions.

As these incidents instill fear in the American Muslim population, they could be equated to terrorism as attackers often want to forcefully push Muslims out of the country, even those who are proud Americans and who have been born and raised here.

