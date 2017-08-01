Muslim Family: Bacon Intentionally Added To Our McDonald's Sandwiches

CAIR is now pressing local authorities to act on this incident, urging them to investigate and look at footage that may show employees acting maliciously.

When a Muslim family ordered a meal at the McDonald's restaurant in Decatur, Alabama, they thought they would be getting a tasty treat, but instead were served a disturbing surprise.

After spending the day at Point Mallard, the Muslim family stopped at McDonald's, ordering 14 McChicken sandwiches. But as they ate their meal, they noticed a “smoky” taste. Once they opened the sandwiches to check what was inside, they notice a very small piece of bacon inside each one of the items.

After finding bacon in their sandwiches, at least one adult vomited twice.

Now, the Alabama chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) wants answers.

According to CAIR's Alabama Executive Director Khaula Hadeed, “the bacon was either on top of the chicken or hidden underneath within the sandwich so [the consumer] couldn’t tell if it was there or not. That’s why we think this was intentional.”

In a statement, Rick Walter, the local McDonald's owner, said that whatever the issue was, it was not done intentionally.

“We want to assure our customers that this was not an intentional act by our employees,” Walter explained. “We value every customer and strive to ensure all orders are accurately prepared and served."

Unfortunately, Hadeed told reporters, this was "an intentional act of religious and ethnic bigotry." After all, most Muslims refrain from eating pork products for religious reasons.

While this incident could have been a simple mistake if it had only happened to one of the sandwiches, CAIR said that the fact the small pieces of bacon were placed in all sandwiches in a way that made it clear they were being hidden from the consumers makes the “mistake” seem very suspicious.

Now, CAIR's Hadeed is asking authorities to investigate this ordeal further, urging them to make use of the footage captured by the closed circuit cameras in the restaurant and kitchen. Anyone who's found to be guilty should be immediately fired, Hadeed added.

“They're essentially disturbed about it,” she said. And so are we.

Hopefully, authorities are following CAIR's recommendations and looking into this matter closely.

It's clear that too many attacks against Muslims have been taking place in the United States, but whenever they do happen, it's important to find the culprit so they can be brought to justice.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson