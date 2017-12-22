14-Year- Old Muslim Girl Attacked By Bullies ‘For Being Muslim’

“Sometimes she says that they make fun of her because she is a Muslim, calling her terrorist, and I used to tell her don't take it serious, they're just making fun of you.”

In yet another racist attack, a teenage Muslim girl was viciously beaten up by other girls in Boca Raton, Florida.

Manaal Mushi, 14, was attacked by students in a park near West Boca High School. Her father, Shakeel Munshi, termed the act as an incident of Islamophobia and brought light to the incident by uploading a video of the attack.

In the video, the girls pulled Manaal’s hair and then punched and kicked her repeatedly.

The father wrote, his daughter, who is a student of grade 9, was racially attacked for being Muslim. She decided to confront the girls and meet them in a park near their school but instead of solving things, Manaal was badly beaten by a gang of girls.

He added his daughter didn’t fight back and his wife called the cops as soon as she came to know of the attack. Munshi also wrote that his wife pressed charges against the girls.

Munshi added that this was not the first time his daughter had been targeted.

"Sometimes she says that they make fun of her because she is a Muslim, calling her terrorist, and I used to tell her don't take it serious, they're just making fun of you," he said.

However, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office dismissed the idea of racial attack and said the incident was not being investigated as a hate crime.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Terri Barbera wrote in an email that the victims and the girl who is seen hitting her agreed to meet. The victim "was under the impression the two were meeting to talk, though the suspect apparently told the victim she wanted to meet to fight."

Barbera also added the two have had confrontations in the past and the victim also reportedly told the police they were fighting over a boy.

"Never was the discussion of being a Muslim ever brought up. Race was never brought up,” she added.

Palm Beach County School Superintendent Robert Avossa said he is “saddened by this senseless violence.”

“As a community, we cannot ever get to a place where we are passive bystanders of such acts. We must expect more from one another and certainly, I expect more from our students," he said.

CAIR Florida spokesperson Wilfredo A Ruiz said they still wanted further investigation.

“We called for a full investigation of these events precisely to clarify the circumstances under which this teenager was hanged [sic] up by other three females. That is why we prefer also the involvement of the State Attorney’s office on this matter,” said Ruiz.

The incident created a furor online and soon #JusticForManaal emerged in support of the 14-year-old.

#JusticeForManaal needs to trend until these kids are in juvenile detention, and their parents in prison. — Mark W (@B9lyEquivocal) December 23, 2017

This is so insane!

US take action against this abuse!

We want #justiceforManaal https://t.co/rDJFCP7cz8 — Mahiman kurd (@Mahiman73) December 23, 2017

The video of Manaal getting attacked and jumped by 3 girls because she’s MUSLIM is sad.. and as she laid there getting kicked and punched, nobody tried to stop it from happening. they just stood there laughing and watching.. #justiceformanaal — jid ???? (@_pjiddy) December 22, 2017

Manaal must be brought to justice.It's a hate crime.US is extremely in need of hate crimes laws after victory of #trump ! Shameless act by white supremacists! #JusticeForManaal #StopHate — Mahiman kurd (@Mahiman73) December 23, 2017

This is absolutely disgusting!!! Y isn’t anyone helping her????!!!!! #JusticeforManaal https://t.co/61njFGB8Cp — Jaslyn Vargas (@jaslynvargas) December 23, 2017

Read More Muslim Girl Beaten To Death, Dumped In Pond After Leaving Mosque

Spotlight/Banner: Reuters, Olivia Harris