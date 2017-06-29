Muslim Journalist Told ‘Kill Yourself’ By Stranger On Flight

The Muslim public figure was simply walking down the aisle of an airplane to get to her seat when a fellow passenger made the hateful remark.

What a magical night! Back at Jewish Leadership camp..saw familiar faces and new ones. Can't wait to be back. #BBYO pic.twitter.com/flpvbeP4yT — Noor Tagouri (@NTagouri) June 29, 2017

Islamophobia is in full swing with no end in sight. Sadly, no Muslim — American citizen or otherwise — is exempt from disgusting mistreatment.

Case in point, Muslim journalist, public speaker, and media personality Noor Tagouri took to social media to detail a racist encounter she recently experienced while traveling.

On Facebook and Twitter, she wrote about the moment she boarded a plane and a fellow passenger on the flight whispered, “kill yourself” as she walked past him on the way to her seat.

After explaining what occurred in just one sentence, she sarcastically concluded the identical posts on each platform with “nice.”

Her posts quickly went viral with many people sharing their frustration and dismay with how Muslims — and even non-Muslims who just happen to be of Middle Eastern descent— are being treated day in and day out.

...I don't even know what to say. *hugs* — Murjani Tiffany (@Murjanian) July 30, 2017

😡 Im sorry 😣 — Kash Shaikh (@Kash_Shaikh) July 31, 2017

Just know that many look at you and think, "Go on, my sister!!!" — This Guy (@AGuyOnTehNets) July 31, 2017

While these frequent attacks may be nothing new, it doesn't make them any less appalling. Trying to complete normal, everyday activities for Muslims is like walking onto a social battlefield everyday, not knowing if or when you will be the next target of a hate crime.

Read More Public Transit Agencies Use Viral Cartoon To Fight Islamophobia

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Flickr, Frank Boston via Creative Commons