UK Muslim Woman Tries To Reason With Racist Man Who Abused Her

Yet another Muslim woman became a target of racism in the United Kingdom when a passenger on a train went on a tirade against her religion.

In yet another incident of racism a woman suffered racial abuse on a train which was headed to Manchester from Lancaster in the United Kingdom.

Shahina Patel posted a video on her Twitter account that shows a man verbally attacking her.

 

In the video, a man is abusing Muslims while all the other passengers remain silent. He also can be heard saying “F*** the Muslims.”

This is when Patel gets up from her seat and confronts the man. As soon as she stands in front of him, he asks her to “F*** off.”

She then tells the man that his language is really offensive and that she is feeling extremely uncomfortable. The man makes another derogatory remark and says that her family has landed her in this situation.

Shocked by the remark, the woman asks the man if he knows anything about her family. The man then says he feels unsafe while travelling on the train and so do other passengers. Patel then tells the man that he is generalizing a group of people and is using racist and aggressive language.

She then says she is feeling extremely uncomfortable and would want anyone to speak up if they feel the same as well. The woman also requests the man to be less aggressive and racist. The man then asks Patel to sit down. 

As she was making her way back to her seat, the man starts speaking again. He says that she will face the situation again and again. To that Patel tells him that he’s still generalizing and accusing her of something that she hasn’t done.

The man then changes his tune and says that he knows Muslims and has worked with them as well but what extremists did will affect the way people will look at her. He further adds that he is not against Muslims but is against extremists.

Patel then tells him that he needs to use the word “extremists” then and not Muslims.

However, after the entire incident took place, a woman did come in support of Patel.

 

Recently, Muslim leaders in Manchester raised concerns about a number of Islamophobic incidents in the city. The incidents varied from verbal abuse to criminal damage to mosques.

After the video went viral on Twitter, many users came in support of her.

 

Read More: Racism And Xenophobia Grip Britain After Brexit Vote
