Muslims Dubbed As Heroes For Saving Lives In London Fire

Muslims awake thanks to Ramadan may have been the first ones to notice the fire engulfing the building, prompting them to alert others about the structure.

The horrific Grenfell Tower fire that, so far, killed at least 12 people, could have seen a greater number of fatalities if not for the building's Muslim residents. Muslims who happened to be awake for Ramadan the night of the fire are being singled out as heroes for their potential involvement in saving the lives of people who may have otherwise perished.

According to The Independent, some residents of the 24-story Grenfell Tower were awake early in the morning because of the last supper of Ramadan, and they may have been some of the first to notice the fire as many said they didn't hear any alarms.

As the fire started just after midnight, most people in the building were asleep. Muslims who were awake to observe their religious duties, on the other hand, were the first on the scene.

To resident Andre Barroso, 33, it's clear that “Muslims played a big part in getting a lot of people out.”

“Most of the people I could see were Muslim. They have also been providing food and clothes,” Barroso added.

How Muslims in London wound up being so crucial to saving lives in the London fire https://t.co/LFnJYqaDD7 pic.twitter.com/RLEx5g9HZQ — Fusion (@Fusion) June 14, 2017

Rashida, a local resident, agrees. When talking to reporters, Telegraph reports, she said that Muslims often stay up until 2 a.m. while observing Ramadan as they do their last prayer after the late night meal. She believes Muslims saved people's lives because they were the first to notice the fire.

Nadia Yousuf, 29, also told reporters that Muslim residents were among the first to realize something was going on.

"They saw it just after they woke up to eat", she claimed.

Noticing the fire as soon as it began to spread, they may have been able to alert others and help them get out of the building in time, saving countless lives.

While an official report on the number of Muslims who actually helped at the scene hasn't been produced yet, accounts from people who talked to reporters seem to back this scenario, prompting us to question whether those who immediately demonize an entire religion whenever a terrorist attack occurs will be praising Muslims for having saved lives during the London fire.