Photos Show The Plight Of Rohingya Muslims Fleeing Genocide In Myanmar

Myanmar military's genocidal campaign has brought to 233,000 the number of Rohingya who have sought refuge in Bangladesh since October 2016.

Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar are not only among the world's most persecuted ethnic groups, they are also among the world's most neglected ethnic groups.

About 146,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since violence erupted in Myanmar in late August, U.N. workers said on Wednesday.

This has brought to 233,000 the number of Rohingya who have sought refuge in Bangladesh since October 2016.

The exodus has put pressure on aid agencies and communities already helping hundreds of thousands of refugees from previous violence in Myanmar.

Here are some heartbreaking images of the crisis that has forces thousands to flee:

The debris of a house house that was burnt down during the days of violence are seen in Maungdaw, Myanmar.

Rohingya refugee children walk on a muddy path after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf.

Read More Stop Mincing Words: Aung San Suu Kyi Is Complicit In Rohingya Genocide

Rohingya refugees walk through a paddy field in Teknaf.

Rohingya refugee woman and children walks to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf.

An old Rohingya refugee woman lies on the shore as she suffers from dehydration after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat.

Rohingya refugees stretch their hands for food after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

Rohingya refugees stands in an open place during heavy rain, as they are hold by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after illegally crossing the border, in Teknaf.

People cover the bodies of Rohingya refugee women and children who died after their boat capsized while crossing the border through the Bay of Bengal.

A body of a Rohingya refugee child who died as the boat capsized.

A member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) tells a Rohingya girl not to come on Bangladesh side, in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

Read More Meet Ashin Wirathu: The Buddhist Monk Responsible For Rohingya Crisis

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters