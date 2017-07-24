Mysterious ‘Police Easily Startled’ Warning Signs Pop Up In Minnesota

“Warning, Twin Cities Police Easily Startled” reads the professional-looking artificial orange street signs found plastered around the Twin Cities area.

Fake signs warning of "easily startled police" appear on Twin Cities streets https://t.co/MvGeyDNsNV pic.twitter.com/ZTxmhfvgLj — GoMN (@GoMNNews) July 24, 2017

Following the Minneapolis police shooting of Justine Damond, orange street signs lambasting the local police have started popping up around the area.

The signs read, “Warning, Twin Cities Police Easily Startled” and features an animated figure resembling a police officer jumping in the air while shooting guns from each hand.

According to CNN, St. Paul Police Department spokesman Steve Linders confirmed the presence of at least one sign in St. Paul and at least one in Minneapolis.

"We are aware of the signs and Minneapolis Public Works is removing them," Minneapolis Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Michal reportedly said.

She also noted the department had no other comments regarding the newly-erected signage.

"I wish there weren't so much truth to the sign," said Addy Free whose photo of one of the signs went viral after he posted it Sunday. "Police are given a challenging job, with not enough training to counter overreaction and implicit bias."

While this subtle form of protest sheds light on the unwavering epidemic of police killing civilians for no apparent reason, the timing of their emergence is very telling.

Last summer, Philando Castile was killed by police as Officer Jeronimo Yanez claimed he believed he was reaching for his gun, when he was actually pulling out his permit to carry. Prior to that, Jamar Clark was also killed by police in a scuffle during his arrest.

Although both deaths sparked protests throughout the nation, the type of bold, symbolic statements represented by these artificial street signs were not present.

It took a white woman in her pajamas being killed by police to bring this kind of unrelenting city-wide attention to the problem of "easily startled" police.

Even in some of America's darkest times, racial disparity persists.

Read More 7th Grader Owns Trump Fan Who Complained About Anti-Hate Signs

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Tony Webster