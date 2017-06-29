© Reuters

NASA Confirms: No, There Are No Child Sex Slaves On Mars

“We actually believe that there is a colony on Mars that is populated by children who were kidnapped and sent into space on a 20-year ride.”

Right-wing conspiracy theorist and President Donald Trump’s ardent supporter, Alex Jones, made some bizarre claims on his show “InfoWars.” Jones made baseless (read: rubbish) claims about child sex slaves being kidnapped and send to Mars.

The bizarre claims were made by Jones and backed by guest Robert David Steele on Thursday’s program. “We actually believe that there is a colony on Mars that is populated by children who were kidnapped and sent into space on a 20-year ride,” said Steele. “So that once they get to Mars they have no alternative but to be slaves on the Mars colony.”

Steele talked about kidnapped children who were, apparently, sent on a two-decade mission to space. Jones repeated Steele’s theory, with some of his own “clearly they don’t want us looking into what is happening” because “every time probes go over they turn them off.”

“Look, I know that 90 percent of the NASA missions are secret and I’ve been told by high level NASA engineers that you have no idea. There is so much stuff going on,” Jones said.

Steele further alleged the children weren’t just being used as space labor but were also apparently being murdered for blood and bone marrow. "Pedophilia does not stop with sodomizing children,” he said. “It goes straight into terrorizing them to adrenalize their blood and then murdering them. It also includes murdering them so that they can have their bone marrow harvested as well as body parts.”

“This is the original growth hormone,” Jones said adding to Steele’s claims.

The show, which airs on 118 radio stations, nationwide, is used by Jones for making nonsensical and highly offensive comments on his show. He told Jennifer Lopez to get gang raped in Somalia after she won hearts with her remarkable speech at the 2017 Grammy Awards. InfoWars also got sued after spreading defamatory videos about a Greek yogurt company “importing” immigrant rapists into the country.

The child slave claim was so outrageous; however, that NASA was forced to issue a clarification.

Guy Webster, a spokesperson for Mars exploration at NASA, told The Daily Beast, “There are no humans on Mars. There are active rovers on Mars. There was a rumor going around last week that there weren’t. There are,” he said. “But there are no humans.”

When The Daily Beast asked Webster about the reality of this rumor, he said, “There’s only one stupid rumor on the Internet? Now that’s news.”

