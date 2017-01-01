NATO Readies For Trump ‘Like They’re Preparing To Deal With A Child’

“It’s kind of ridiculous how they are preparing to deal with Trump,” an anonymous source said of NATO’s arrangements for their upcoming summit in Brussels.

Donald Trump is set to embark on his first NATO summit of his presidency which will take place in Brussels next week. However, officials of the military alliance are not anticipating the most productive meeting.

“It’s kind of ridiculous how they are preparing to deal with Trump,” said one anonymous source who has been briefed extensively on the meeting’s preparations, Death and Taxes reports. “It’s like they’re preparing to deal with a child — someone with a short attention span and mood who has no knowledge of NATO, no interest in in-depth policy issues, nothing. They’re freaking out.”

Trump has had a rocky relationship with NATO ever since the campaign trail when he told The New York Times that if he won the presidency and Russia were to attack any of our 28 NATO allies, the U.S. would only come to their defense after assessing if those allies “have fulfilled their obligations to us.”

Trump — before and after he was elected president — said on numerous occasions that NATO was “obsolete.”

Nevertheless, the commander in chief must come together with NATO, and the time is quickly approaching. According to Death and Taxes, sources revealed that NATO is planning to accommodate Trump’s poor grasp of international relations by directing heads of states to limit their talks to “two to four minutes at a time.”

Additionally, NATO is breaking away from traditional protocol by choosing not to publish a post-meeting declaration that clarifies policy shifts and strategy. One official maintains that the decision was based on the “much more focused” meeting they are preparing to have in Brussels as opposed to a “full summit.” Another official, however, admitted that “they’re worried Trump won’t like it.”

“People are scared of his unpredictability, intimidated by how he might react knowing the president might speak his mind — or tweet his mind,” the former official said.

Discussions during the summit are set to include the U.S. calls for heightened counter-terrorism efforts, among other topics.

What NATO’s plan to tiptoe around Trump tells us is that the world, collectively, views Trump as a petulant child — complete with temper tantrums.

This fact is unsettling, to say the least.