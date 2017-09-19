Disturbing Photos Show Naval Hospital Staff Roughly Handling A Newborn

One of the photos showed a naval corpsman making an obscene gesture at an infant. The caption read, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.”

The Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Florida, reportedly fired two of its employees after photos of them mistreating newborn babies appeared online. The pictures, shared on Snapchat by the staff members and later on Facebook by concerned netizens, drew hospital officials’ attention once they began going viral.

A clip posted on Snapchat featured naval corpsman Allyson Thompson lifting a newborn baby by the arms and cruelly making the child “dance” to the beat of “In Da Club” by rapper 50 Cent.

AT 6 Naval Hospital Jacksonville's reaction to EXCLUSIVE VIDEO that appears to show staff inappropriately handling a newborn. pic.twitter.com/EES0qw5CGx — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) September 19, 2017

Another photo showed Thompson making an obscene gesture at a baby with the caption, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.”

Apparently, Thompson was not the only one behaving inappropriately, as a nurse named Joanie Barrett is also under investigation for roughly handling the newborns in her care.

An online user blurred the infants’ faces before sharing screenshots of the photos and video on Facebook, calling on the hospital to terminate the culprits.

She also asked others to report the incident.

The hospital did not take too long to respond to her plea and punish the offenders.

“We are aware of a video / photo posted online. It's outrageous, unacceptable, incredibly unprofessional, and cannot be tolerated,” the hospital officials wrote in a statement on Facebook. “We have identified those involved: two junior enlisted staff. They have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice. We've notified the patient's parents.”

Given that these women were responsible of taking care of these children, the photos sparked outrage among social media users, who expressed their disbelieve and fury at the hospital employees for their conduct.

Un-be-lievable!

FL Naval Hospital nurse removed from job after snap chatting inappropriate pics with newborn babies https://t.co/KYAzDwYzSj pic.twitter.com/A2uWQTS2b9 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) September 19, 2017

I have been trying to not think about that naval nurse/newborn story. It makes me so angry and nothing good comes me being angry. — xo (@sirensoIiIoquy) September 19, 2017

If you spend so much time becoming a nurse why do you do stupid sh*t that YOU KNOW will get you fired #naval #hospital #Jacksonville ... — Kevin (@intoboxing) September 19, 2017

Thompson and Barrett have not released a statement yet.

Thumbnail/Banner: Pixabay, Pexels