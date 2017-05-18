A Former Nazi Contributed Thousands Of Dollars To The GOP: Report

After the AP reported Karkoc was a former Nazi commander, he made three separate RNC contributions "totaling $3,850 between September 2013 and May 2014."

Poland seeks extradition of Michael Karkoc, commander of Nazi unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians. https://t.co/l5n1SegBMq pic.twitter.com/D1o7ywJ5LQ — McKay Smith (@McKayMSmith) May 18, 2017

In March, the Polish government sought the extradition of Michael Karkoc, a Minnesota resident, who is believed to be an alleged Nazi commander based on a 2013 Associated Press exposé.

Now, the Daily Beast has found Karkoc is a "lifelong Republican," who donated thousands of dollars to the Republican National Committee.

Robert Janicki, a Polish prosecutor, believes evidence collected from years of investigation confirmed Karkoc's identity as "100%." The 98-year-old allegedly led a unit in the SS-led Ukrainian Self Defense Legion in the Polish village of Ch?aniów in 1944 and killed 44 Poles, including women and children.

“He has a picture of Ronald and Nancy Reagan in his bedroom,” Andriy Karkos told the Daily Beast, adding, "Republicans oppose communists…Under FDR, the White House was penetrated by Soviet agents of influence."

Read More The Nazis' Obsession With Porcelain Figurines

Based on a review of federal campaign records, the Daily Beast found Karkoc made three separate contributions to the Republican National Committee, following the AP report, "totaling $3,850 between September 2013 and May 2014."

Karkos, a retired mortgage banker, said his father made the contributions to the Republican Party because he is a "lifelong Republican." He also thinks his father probably voted Republican in last year's election.

Karkoc’s family has repeatedly denied he committed any war crimes and that he is now suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

However, during its investigation, the AP found a Nazi German payroll sheet in Polish archives signed by an SS officer on 8 January 1945 that suggested Karkoc was in fact present in Krakow, Poland, to receive his salary as a member of the Ukrainian Self Defense Legion.

Although German prosecutors believe Karkoc is not well enough to stand trial, Janicki said in March his "age would not deter investigators."

Read More Is Chechnya Becoming The New Nazi Germany?

Thumbnail Credits : REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen