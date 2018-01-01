‘Megyn Kelly Today’ Writer Fired After Claims Of Abusive Mistreatment

A writer for "Megyn Kelly Today" has been fired after he complained of a hostile and abusive work environment due to the producer's treatment of the crew.

Kevin Bleyer, a writer for NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today" has been fired after he stepped forward to complain about abusive and dysfunctional behavior from the show's co-executive producers.

In an extensive email sent to his colleagues, Bleyer recalled his experience of writing for the show, elaborating on the hostile work environment in which the show's co-executive producers, Jackie Levin and Christine Cataldi, were both allegedly abusive and demeaning toward him and other crew members.

Bleyer's full email highlights his daily experiences with the two producers, listing the alleged offenses day-by-day for a total of 24 days.

"On Tuesday 11/14, Jackie rewrote a script, leaving it in evidently poorer shape and ham-fisted English," Bleyer recalled. "When Megyn disliked her new script, Jackie implied I had written it. I most definitely had not."

On a different occasion where a change of script had been suggested by the legal team Bleyer says:

"When I explained that [it] was not a simple case of just 'making the changes,' and that Jackie needed to determine what changes needed to be made, she got angry and condescending to me... She lashed out at me, angry that I was not simply doing her bidding — and frankly, that I wasn't doing her job. For a number of days following, she spoke to me with undue impatience and misplaced, offensive condescension."

A source that is linked to the situation reported to the Daily Mail that Bleyer's accusations are accurate.

"The working environment on 'Megyn Kelly Today' is completely toxic," the source stated. "It is hypocritical that a show that has positioned itself as a safe place for those who are victims, has staff that feel like they are being harassed and abused. Megyn harps on about people having a voice and shining a light in dark places, so that's what Kevin did. Here's the problem, Megyn's show doesn't practice what she preaches — you do that on her show, you get fired! It's a joke."

Bleyer's email spans for seven pages, discussing in acute detail event after event in which the producers showed signs of either not knowing how to do their jobs or doing them in a manner that was rude, disrespectful, and/or abusive. He also explains that he reached out both to NBC News President Noah Oppenheim and the human resources department with his allegations.

An NBC spokesperson has released a statement in which they vehemently deny the accusations in Bleyer's emails.

"Jackie and Christine are being attacked unfairly. They are both excellent and experienced producers, and have the full support of everyone here," the spokesperson said.

"They, and the team, are fully focused on continuing the show's momentum as it continues to climb in the ratings," the spokesperson added.