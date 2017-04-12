© Wikimedia

Republican Compares ‘Tyrant’ Abraham Lincoln With Adolf Hitler

by
editors
“Lincoln was the same sort (of) tyrant, and personally responsible for the deaths of over 800,000 Americans in a war that was unnecessary” said the Republican.

Republican

It seems Republicans just don’t get it.

A day after White House press secretary Sean Spicer praised Hitler by wrongly claiming the dictator did not gas his own people, a North Carolina Republican from Concord compared Abraham Lincoln to the Nazi dictator in a Facebook post.

Rep. Larry Pittman called the Liberator a “tyrant” and also blamed him for the loss of lives in the U.S. Civil War.

The lawmaker was responding to people on his Facebook page who were condemning his bill that would restore a controversial ban on same-sex marriage. The “Uphold Historical Marriage Act” sponsored by Pittman along with three other members of the Republican party stated the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling on same-sex marriage “is null and void” in North Carolina. To push the proposition, the Republicans have used biblical text in the bill and demanded state government return to a 2012 same-sex marriage ban.

House Speaker Tim K. Moore said on Wednesday the bill is dead and will not get a hearing.

A commenter reminded Pittman of this fact in a Facebook post and told him to “Get over it.”

However, the Republican was not willing to do so and wrote this absurd comparison.

“And if Hitler had won, should the world just get over it? Lincoln was the same sort (of) tyrant, and personally responsible for the deaths of over 800,000 Americans in a war that was unnecessary and unconstitutional.”

 

The post has since been deleted.

President Lincoln led the nation through Civil War, the bloodiest war of the United States, but in doing so, he also abolished slavery, preserved the Union, strengthened the federal government and modernized the economy.

 The fact that his war lead to the freedom of slaves is quite contrary to what Hitler did to the minorities in his country, primarily the Jews. So the entire comparison is baloney.

Read More: Donald Trump Fails To Disavow Chilling Nazi Salutes In His Honor

The comment earned him the condemnation from the Democratic party as well as the netizens.

“When American ultra-conservatives have come to believe beloved Abraham Lincoln is equivalent to Hitler, their politics have jumped the shark and gone from eye-rolling to dangerous for our democratic republic,” North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin wrote on his on Facebook page.

“Rep. Pittman and his ultra-conservative allies in the General Assembly have no sense of decency, no sense of shame and no sense of historical fact,” he added in a new release. “I call on North Carolina’s Republican leaders to immediately condemn these outrageous and offensive statements.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Netizens have asked Pittman why he thinks the Civil War was necessary. He did not respond to questions on Facebook and his office did not respond to a request for an explanation.

The Republican also have a controversial record in which he has cracked jokes about former President Obama’s birther allegations, called Planned Parenthood “murder for hire” and introduced a bill that would do away with the need to get a permit to carry a concealed gun despite the fact he lost his son to gun violence in the form of suicide.

Read More: Kansas House Speaker Calls Hitler’s Words ‘Profound’
Tags:
abraham lincoln civil war gop hitler nazi news north carolina republican sean spicer united states
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.