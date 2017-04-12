Republican Compares ‘Tyrant’ Abraham Lincoln With Adolf Hitler

“Lincoln was the same sort (of) tyrant, and personally responsible for the deaths of over 800,000 Americans in a war that was unnecessary” said the Republican.

It seems Republicans just don’t get it.

A day after White House press secretary Sean Spicer praised Hitler by wrongly claiming the dictator did not gas his own people, a North Carolina Republican from Concord compared Abraham Lincoln to the Nazi dictator in a Facebook post.

Rep. Larry Pittman called the Liberator a “tyrant” and also blamed him for the loss of lives in the U.S. Civil War.

The lawmaker was responding to people on his Facebook page who were condemning his bill that would restore a controversial ban on same-sex marriage. The “Uphold Historical Marriage Act” sponsored by Pittman along with three other members of the Republican party stated the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling on same-sex marriage “is null and void” in North Carolina. To push the proposition, the Republicans have used biblical text in the bill and demanded state government return to a 2012 same-sex marriage ban.

House Speaker Tim K. Moore said on Wednesday the bill is dead and will not get a hearing.

A commenter reminded Pittman of this fact in a Facebook post and told him to “Get over it.”

However, the Republican was not willing to do so and wrote this absurd comparison.

“And if Hitler had won, should the world just get over it? Lincoln was the same sort (of) tyrant, and personally responsible for the deaths of over 800,000 Americans in a war that was unnecessary and unconstitutional.”

Here's the FB comment from Rep. Larry Pittman comparing Abe Lincoln to Hitler #ncga #ncpol pic.twitter.com/dbtoXEoers — Nick Ochsner (@NickOchsnerWBTV) April 12, 2017

The post has since been deleted.

President Lincoln led the nation through Civil War, the bloodiest war of the United States, but in doing so, he also abolished slavery, preserved the Union, strengthened the federal government and modernized the economy.

The fact that his war lead to the freedom of slaves is quite contrary to what Hitler did to the minorities in his country, primarily the Jews. So the entire comparison is baloney.

The comment earned him the condemnation from the Democratic party as well as the netizens.

“When American ultra-conservatives have come to believe beloved Abraham Lincoln is equivalent to Hitler, their politics have jumped the shark and gone from eye-rolling to dangerous for our democratic republic,” North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin wrote on his on Facebook page.

“Rep. Pittman and his ultra-conservative allies in the General Assembly have no sense of decency, no sense of shame and no sense of historical fact,” he added in a new release. “I call on North Carolina’s Republican leaders to immediately condemn these outrageous and offensive statements.”

Sean Spicer: Wow I guess I shouldn't have said that about Hitler.



Rep. Larry Pittman: Hold my sweet tea, Sean. I got this. https://t.co/1ANJj5SAdY — Bae's Berserkir (@barefootboomer) April 12, 2017

@NCGOP @GOP I know your party likes to still claim #Lincoln...apparently #NC Rep Larry Pittman does not hold the 'tyrant' in as much esteem. — Artiel ?? (@habberdashered) April 13, 2017

North Carolina State Rep Larry Pittman goes to the mat to defend slavery, sedition and treason.



Hitler = Lincoln pic.twitter.com/BoxsZAoHtY — Bryan Weaver (@BryanWeaverDC) April 12, 2017

So according to the GOP Adolph Hitler is a bad guy equal to Abraham Lincoln and not as bad as Bashar al-Assadhttps://t.co/DdwCXE3wVp — Ramos (@Eric_Ramos10) April 12, 2017

Rep Pittman didn't want to get outdone by Sean Spicer, so he said Lincoln was the “Same Sort [of] Tyrant” as Hitler https://t.co/kOiHV5s6B0 — Erica Hellerstein (@E_Hellerstein) April 12, 2017

In which the dude trying to ban gay marriage in N.C. tells me the Civil War was unnecessary. https://t.co/DuipKFnPbJ — grayson haver currin (@currincy) April 12, 2017

Netizens have asked Pittman why he thinks the Civil War was necessary. He did not respond to questions on Facebook and his office did not respond to a request for an explanation.

The Republican also have a controversial record in which he has cracked jokes about former President Obama’s birther allegations, called Planned Parenthood “murder for hire” and introduced a bill that would do away with the need to get a permit to carry a concealed gun despite the fact he lost his son to gun violence in the form of suicide.