26 European Countries Take A Stand Against Neo-Nazi Richard Spencer

“I’m being treated like a criminal by the Polish government. It’s just insane,” said the hate-mongering neo-Nazi. “I haven’t done anything. What are they accusing me of?”

White supremacist Richard Spencer has reportedly been banned from entering over two dozen European countries — and serves him right.

The poster child of white supremacy, who popularized the seemingly innocuous word “alt-right” to make his hate-mongering agenda seem harmless, has allegedly been blocked from 26 countries in Europe’s visa-free Schengen area, including Poland, Italy, Germany, Spain and France, said an anonymous source from Poland’s foreign ministry.

However, Spencer claims he has not received any government confirmation of the ban.

“I’m being treated like a criminal by the Polish government. It’s just insane,” he said. “I haven’t done anything. What are they accusing me of?”

Of course, Spencer has done nothing that would provoke such a ban — except incite hatred to such an extent that it led to the death of a paralegal Heather Heyer who was protesting at a Charlottesville rally he organized.

Despite this, he still thinks other countries should let him enter them with impunity, presumably so he could easily continue his extremist rhetoric over there.

Spencer said he would contest the ban which lasts for five years, according to AP.

The 39-year-old neo-Nazi had his blue verification checkmark revoked from Twitter because of the social media platform launching a crackdown on hate speech accounts. Spencer also had to cancel his travel plans to Poland for the annual Independence Day march in Warsaw earlier this month after he received reports he was not welcomed by the government.

“As a country which was one of the biggest victims of Nazism, we believe that the ideas promoted by Mr. Spencer and his followers could pose a threat to all those who hold dear the values of human rights and democracy,” the Polish ministry said.

And fortunately they thought so, because the march, which involved around 100,000 fascist demonstrators chanting about race purity, did not need one more person to hype up its racist agenda.

Spencer’s first major speech since the Charlottesville incident was at the University of Florida. As the white supremacist took the stage, he was drowned out by students and protesters who raised fists reminiscent of the Black Power salute.

The university initially was reluctant to provide Spencer with a venue but gave in after the white supremacist threatened to sue it for violation of free speech.

Read More Richard Spencer Tries And Fails To Justify Slavery To Black Journalist

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS, Joshua Roberts