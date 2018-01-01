Neo-Nazi Of Jewish Descent Wants To ‘Slaughter’ Jewish Children

One of the men behind the Daily Stormer website may be of Jewish ancestry, and yet, he acts as if his background won't matter in white nationalist circles.

One of the men behind the white supremacist website Daily Stormer is of Jewish descent, his mother told reporters.

Despite his alleged “mixed race” background, he has called for the "slaughter" of Jewish children, saying that they “deserve to die.”

Andrew “Weev” Auernheimer, 32, is tasked with running the technical side of the site. He and editor Andrew Angling make thousands of dollars every month thanks to anonymous online donations, Newsweek reports.

During an interview on the Radical Agenda podcast, which is hosted by fellow white nationalist Christopher Cantwell — who’s under house arrest after allegedly using tear gas and pepper spray during the Charlottesville rally — Auernheimer said that anybody who tries to stop him and Anglin from running the site should be killed.

“Someone has to step in,” he argued. “If you don’t let us dissent peacefully, then our only option is to murder you. To kill your children. To kill your whole families. There is only one thing absent free speech that we can do to express our dissent and that’s to slaughter you like dogs, and you’re gonna have it coming and your children will deserve to die.”

As he carried on with his rant, Auernheimer then said that people who were willing to censor him should beware they deserve to be murdered.

“We have been very, very patient,” he said. “What can we do if we can’t even post a n***** joke or a Jewish joke on the Internet? There’s only one thing left and maybe they should be very, very wary of what they’re asking to have happen to them, if they won’t let us have that.”

Later, he said they should focus their hate on “[t]he top class [of Jews]. The most Jewish Jews.”

“Nobody has gone after these kinds of Jews,” he concluded.

People said the same thing about Weev, even after he got a swastika tattoo. He's just "trolling" they insisted. pic.twitter.com/tPEokxd5iV — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) November 21, 2016

Despite his obvious hatred toward anyone of Jewish background, Gawker reported in 2012 that Auernheimer is actually of Jewish descent. A story that his mother, Alyse Auernheimer, backed when Newsweek interviewed her.

According to the white supremacist’s mother, Auernheimer has not spoken to his family for over a decade and that his relatives are of different ethnic backgrounds.

Auernheimer comes from a “large, mixed-race family” with Native American heritage, his mother told Newsweek. She added that he has Jewish lineage “on both sides of his family.”

Perhaps, claims that he is of Jewish descent is something that Auernheimer is ferociously running away from, as many in the white nationalist movement would not tolerate his ancestry.

“Jews cannot be part of the white nationalist movement, just as a white man can’t be a part of a black-nationalist group like the Nation of Islam,” Traditionalist Worker Party member Matthew Heimbach said.

Heimbach’s white nationalist group was also part of the Charlottesville rally, and according to Newsweek, he believes that discussing Auernheimer’s family and its allegedly Jewish heritage would be “something interesting to a lot of people.”

Aside from the fact that Auernheimer is a hypocrite who might as well be completely clueless about the fact that his ancestry alone should disqualify him as a "white supremacist," the racist, hate-spewing coward is calling for deadly violence against a group of people while hiding himself behind a website.

As Newsweek reports, he's now a recluse, living in Ukraine where a growing neo-Nazi movement appears to be getting some political power. If he's bold enough to call for people's murders, then why is he hiding? Probably because he knows his threats would be met with jail time back home.