Richard Spencer Fans Shoot At Protesters After Speech

Three of Richard Spencer's supporters were arrested after he spoke in Florida. They are accused of having fired a shot at protesters for absolutely no reason.

Neo-Nazi Richard Spencer's divisive speech at the University of Florida not only promoted hate but seemed to incite violence as well (as, unfortunately, predicted).

Spencer’s supporters were in Gainesville, Florida, to listen to the white nationalist speak at the campus on Thursday while several protesters stood together outside the building to show their opposition to Spencer’s ideology.

At some point later that night, William Fears, 30, Colton Fears, 28, and Tyler Tenbrink, 28, were arrested. According to police, at least two of the three arrestees were involved with a shooting. All three men were charged with attempted murder.

Good morning, Gainesville. The wonderful PoC in this community have taught me so much. Today we fight for you. #NoNazisAtUF #SpencerAtUF pic.twitter.com/uyEOLXcDun — Michelle Nolan (@yllehs212) October 19, 2017

The incident took place just outside the university as anti-Spencer protesters were readying to leave.

As Tenbrink and the two Fears started to make Nazi salutes and heckle some protesters, Tenbrink pulled out a gun, police said. As the brothers urged him to use it, Tenbrink then fired one shot, thankfully missing the group. Tenbrink then fled the scene in a silver Jeep after jumping a police barricade to avoid protesters.

Protestors swarmed around a man coming out of Spencer's speech. He hopped a fence in the protest zone. #SpenceratUF pic.twitter.com/fKcsvjUqtJ — Kathryn Varn (@kathrynvarn) October 19, 2017

Twenty miles out of town, an off-duty Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the man along with the Fears brothers. He arrested the three men at about 9 p.m. and took them to the Alachua County jail.

Tenbrink is being held on a $3 million bail while the brothers’ bails are $1 million each.

This isn’t the first time the three men were involved in a white nationalist event. They also participated in the Charlottesville, Virginia, white nationalist march, the largest gathering of its kind in years.

And this is Tyler Tenbrink. GPD says he's the 1 who fired shot. Here he's responding to a question about white protesters at event.@wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/UhqCCaWId7 — WJXT Ashley Harding (@WJXTAshleyH) October 20, 2017

While we’re glad nobody was injured, it’s terrifying to think that even when outnumbered, these extremists are willing to inflict pain on their critics, without any fear of backlash.

It’s time to stand strong and united against this type of hate, showing white nationalists like Spencer that we will not stand for the bigoted philosophy he has been spreading across the country.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton