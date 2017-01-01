© Flickr, Skeyndor Cosmética Científica

New Drug Could Prevent Cancer While Also Giving You A Tan

by
Kathleen Wong
A new UV radiation-free drug created by Massachusetts General Hospital could give you a tan without the risk of skin cancer and protect you from future damage.

What if you could get a sun-kissed glow without the harm of UV radiation and the risk of skin cancer

Scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital have come up with a drug that's rubbed onto the skin to cause a chemical reaction that produces more melanin, or the pigment that gives us darker features, BBC reported. More melanin is also associated with more protection against UV rays.

Don't get this product confused with a fake tan, though. That just coats the skin in an externally darker pigment. 

via GIPHY

Researchers hope to get the drug into sunscreen bottles for double protection against skin cancer, which is the most common type of cancer. It's unknown what the product could do to the hair color of those with fairer features, so scientists are planning to do more safety testing and research.

If a drug like this ever reaches your local drugstore's shelves, it could mean healthier skin for longer and lowered rates of cancer. Meanwhile, don't forget to still use sunscreen — and always reapply!

Read More: The Truth About Sunscreen And Cancer (Video)

Banner/thumbnail image credit: Flickr user Skeyndor Cosmética Científica

Tags:
drug testing massachusetts general hospital natural tan new drug skin cancer sun tanning sun-free tan sunscreen tannigng drug tanning beds uv radiation vitamin d
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.