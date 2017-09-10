White Teens Allegedly 'Lynch' 8-Year-Old Biracial Boy

“I don’t care if this was a so called accident or not. My son almost died because of some little s*** teenage kids.”

A biracial boy was reportedly noosed from a tree branch by a group of white teens in Claremont, New Hampshire.

A group of teenagers allegedly tied a rope around the boy’s neck. He was later flown by a medevac to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where he was treated for cuts and burns on his neck.

The boy’s mother shared the incident on Facebook with a caption that read, “So my son is being flown to Dartmouth after a 14 year old kid decided to hang him from a tree. I don’t care if this was a so called accident or not. My son almost died because of some little s*** teenage kids.”

The victim’s grandmother, Lorrie Slattery, also said that there was no doubt the incident was racially motivated and “intentional.” She further added her grandson was playing in a yard when other children started teasing him and threw sticks and rocks to his legs.

“The (teenagers) said, ‘Look at this,’ supposedly putting the rope around their necks. One boy said to (her grandson), ‘Let’s do this,’ and then pushed him off the picnic table and hung him,” said Slattery.

The boy then swung back and forth by his neck three times before he was able to free himself.

The incident took place on Aug. 28. However, the police have not released much information. Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase said they were investigating the incident and information can’t be released as the perpetrators are juveniles.

“These people need to be protected. Mistakes they make as a young child should not have to follow them for the rest of their life,” said Chase.

He also refused to comment on the fact that the incident was racially motivated.

Kendra Colburn, of the Upper Valley chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice said, “I am upset and saddened and angered about how the police and city officials have chosen to play this. (They) all seem like they do not want media attention on this story, and I am concerned about that. I am really concerned that we can’t change what we don’t know about or refuse to look at.”

Thumbnail Credits : Pixabay, ArtWithTammy